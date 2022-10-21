CDC committee voted to add Covid jab to vax schedule despite thousands of negative public comments

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2022

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Thursday to recommend the Covid-19 jab be added to the 2023 childhood and adult vaccination schedules despite thousands of negative comments from Americans and warnings from several physicians that the vaccine is potentially more harmful than beneficial for children.

Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins medical professor, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the CDC committee’s vote: “There has never been a vaccine added to the child immunization schedule without solid clinical evidence that reduces disease significantly in the community. The Covid vaccine in children will be the first, it will be added with no clinical data. And many of us that are saying, ‘Hey, let’s see the data.’ We’re basically told, ‘Stop asking questions.’ ”

The 15-member committee voted unanimously to add Covid-19 vaccines to the schedule, seemingly ignoring the concerns of the thousands of Americans who posted on the committee’s public comments board.

Here are some of the posts:

• “I am writing to implore you to not make the Covid vaccines a mandatory vaccine for children. Children are not at risk from Covid and the vaccines do NOT prevent anyone from being contagious and giving Covid to someone else. The vaccines are still experimental and there have been children who have been injured or have died after receiving the M-RNA vaccine. Thank you, Lisa Callanan RNC, MSN.”

• “I am an attorney with a Masters Degree in Public Health from Tulane University. I strongly oppose this regulation. I personally know a young man who was mandated to receive the covid 19 shot to attend Tulane University and suffered greatly shortly after receiving the shot. He was diagnosed with myocarditis and has not be able to resume his normal level of activity for many months now. I personally know another young man who is severely limited in his physical activity after having all 4 Covid vaccines and has recently contracted the Covid 19 infection and was unable to work several days because of it. My understanding is that children are at very low risk of contracting Covid 19 and even lower risk of dying from it. However, the risks and unknown side effects of these Covid 19 shots greatly outweigh any benefits of these shots. Even President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, AFTER being fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves from the disease, subsequently got infected with Covid 19. The so called vacccines didn’t protect them. So, why are you trying to mandate these vaccines for innocent children? Shame on all of you. Most children already have natural immunity to Covid 19 due to a previous infection which didn’t even make them [sick]. So, vaccinating them against something they’ve already been infected with goes against every ounce of common and scientific sense everyone on this committee had. Please don’t do this to our children. Don’t risk harming them like this.” — Patricia Thomson

• “I am appalled by the CDC and FDA push to force mRNA vaccinations on our entire population especially children and low risk groups. I oppose any attempts to coerce or mandate COVID19 vaccinations until the vaccines are proven safe and effective as other vaccines have been and the manufacturers are accountable for the safety of their products. Our Governments (State & Federal) are not protecting the citizens against COVID but perpetuating a false narrative to protect previous bad decisions and corporate profits, this is very concerning to me as a citizen of this great nation.” — Barry Barnett

• “Parents MUST NOT BE forced to inject their children with a dangerous, experiential drug. Facts: other countries have halted the shots due to dangerous results in children. Children are NOT in danger from Covid. Studies are proving the shots are killing those aged 18-39. The public knows these things and more even though you keep lying about it. They are NOT safe and effective. God help you if you proceed with this iatrogenocide.” — Sheila Secrist

• “I strongly oppose adding a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to the childhood schedule of immunizations. This product needs extensive randomized control testing in a large sample of children with follow-up for at least five years like other childhood vaccines. It needs to be demonstrated via trials that children are at risk and that these immunizations will prevent infection and death.” — Jeanne Treat

• “I am Dr. Sheila Furey. I have been practicing medicine for over 25 years. I am seeing Covid vaccine injured patients every day in my practice. New onset hypertension, stroke, neurologic injury, autoimmune disease, miscarriage, dysfunctional uterine bleeding and cancer. I have never seen this rate of disease. The patients were all medically stable prior to their Covid shots. After their shots, all of them became ill from Covid and required treatment. Many continue to suffer from fatigue, weakness, and brain fog. One patient’s cancer is aggressive and is not responding to chemotherapy as anticipated. They are 40 years old. Please stop the Covid shots and do not expose our children to these genetic experiments. The lipid nanoparticle does not stay in the arm. Children and young people are dying at alarming rates. These are primarily cardiac injuries, but over 1200 serious injuries on seen on VAERS. Covid is a treatable illness and we must stop sacrificing our children and young people to this deadly injection.”

Independent journalist Kyle Becker noted: “The public remarks are but a taste of the political blowback that is in store for Democrats if the CDC rams through adding Covid shots to its list of recommended annual childhood vaccinations.”

Dr. Robert Malone, the physician who invented the mRNA technology contained in the Covid vaccines, has urged parents not to get the Covid shot for their children:

“In summary, there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risk of this virus given the known health risk of the vaccine that is apparent you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives. The risk benefit for this vaccine isn’t even close for children.

“As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to protect your children and do not give them this unproven vaccine.”

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, noted: “They aren’t supposed to put an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) vaccine on the Immunization Schedule, but since when has that stopped them?”

