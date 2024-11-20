CCP’s Xi issues four ultimatums to a U.S. leader that Chinese firms allegedly bribed

FPI / November 20, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

Throughout his single term as U.S. President, Joe Biden has been dogged by allegations disclosed by Congress and the Marco Polo research group that companies and individuals linked to the communist government in China paid large sums of money to his son Hunter Biden in a bid to buy influence.

Now, before the lame duck Biden limps off to retirement in Delaware, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is warning the U.S. not to cross the four “red lines” which include the Taiwan issue, “democracy and human rights,” China’s communist system, and China’s development “rights.”

Xi issued the list of demands as he met with BIden on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Lima, Peru, insisting the four “red lines” not be “challenged or crossed,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

Xi did not say what the consequences would be for the U.S. crossing the red lines.

In its readout of the meeting, the White House did not mention Xi’s, instead insisting the third meeting between the two leaders was “candid [and] constructive.”

Biden did tell Xi that the U.S. does not seek to change China’s system and does not want a new Cold War, the White House said.

President-elect Donald Trump took a tough line on China during his first term in office, but has said in the past he opposes policies of regime change.

In 2018, Trump authorized the CIA to conduct a clandestine influence campaign designed to turn people in China against the communist government, Reuters reported in March.

China has reportedly seen weakness in the Biden Administration since it took office in 2021 and has exploited it by demanding the Biden team promise not to target China’s communist system called “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International