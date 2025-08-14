CCP’s August dream: Trump’s attendance at its coercive Sept. 3 military parade

FPI / August 14, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

Since the late spring, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been preparing for its major military coercive exercise on Sept. 3rd marking with its massive military parade the 80th anniversary of “the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.”

As with previous parades, it will reveal many new and more powerful military systems in service with the PLA — apart from those new military systems still under development — to project to world the CCP’s growing military power, and to remind Chinese citizens they cannot readily overthrow the CCP.

But since the early Summer of 2025, China has been focused on trying to maneuver U.S. President Donald Trump into joining CCP leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to view the Sept. 3 parade in Beijing.

The parade was officially announced on June 24 by the Chinese State Council Information Office.

Significantly, on that same day, the Chinese Guancha (Observer) web portal carried a story based on a “conversation” with Dr. Jin Canrong, a professor and vice dean of the School of International Relations of the Renmin University of China, who also serves as an unofficial “spokesperson” to advance CCP foreign policy goals.

In the article likely deliberately timed to accentuate the June 24 State Council announcement, a June 24 Guancha article quotes Jin Canrong saying:

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. If President Trump and his wife, Melania, can time their visit to China to coincide with this, and if they can attend our grand military parade, it will certainly add significance to the 80th anniversary parade and remind us that China and the United States were once very good partners. Furthermore, because China and the United States jointly defeated Japanese militarism, we can further draw the following analogy: when China and the United States join forces, many adversaries are defeated, as was the case with Japanese militarism.”

As Trump plans to meet with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, there is less of a chance of their meeting again on Sept. 3 in Beijing to accelerate Beijing’s larger military coercive message.

But Jin Canrong’s fantastic logic and perversion of history only underscores the danger of Trump potentially “blessing” the CCP’s coercive military parade.

To be sure, the United States and then Nationalist China did not defeat Japan’s imperial designs to make the world safe for Chinese Communist Party hegemony.

There is no enemy for which the U.S. and the CCP can “join forces,” in Jin Canrong’s delusional world; the main enemy to global peace is the Chinese Communist Party.

This threat is underscored by the real potential that in the month leading up to the Sept. 3 CCP military parade, the PLA will be exercising its military coercive powers around Asia.

