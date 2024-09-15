CCP tried ‘to steal’ Flushing seat, says NY Korean-American pol

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



U.S.-based groups linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to “steal” the seat of a Korean-American New York State Assembly member, a report said.

Ron Kim, a Democrat State Assembly member representing Queens, told the New York Post: “There were clear patterns of foreign influence trying to dictate the outcome of the election — groups with ties to mainland China and the CCP They were trying to steal the Flushing seat. It’s a very layered operation. We’re entering dangerous territory. I don’t know how we can stop it.”

Kim won the June primary in the State Assembly’s 40th District by just 443 votes over upstart Yi Andy Chen, who was endorsed by the American Chinese Commerce Association.

“The association is a group identified as linked to the CCP and John Chan, a Chinese-American activist and chairman of the group with reportedly close ties to the People’s Republic of China and its Consulate General office in New York,” The Post reported.

“The majority of Asia groups are loyal to American business and American capital,” Kim said. But “there is a new wave of organizations tied to the CCP that are not loyal to our way of life.”

Kim said he wanted to speak out after the arrest of Linda Sun, a former top aide to Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo.

Sun, along with her husband, Christopher Hu, is charged with being an unregistered agent for the CCP in exchange for millions of dollars in kickbacks and laundering the illicit money to buy a $4.1 million mansion in Manhasset, Long Island, a $2 million posh Honolulu condo and a fleet of luxury cars, including a 2024 Ferrari Roma.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Kim said he had previously been contacted by someone in then-Gov. Cuomo’s office who told Kim the “Chinese consul general was upset” with a resolution he had proposed in the assembly.

Kim said he did not know if the message was being conveyed by Linda Sun but either way, “I was stunned.”

Help Wanted