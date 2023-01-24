CCP-funded Bush China Foundation got grant from Biden Administration

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2023

Team Biden has gifted U.S. taxpayer dollars to a Bush family organization with deep ties to a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front group, a report said.

The Biden State Department in September gave $180,076 to the George H.W. Bush China Foundation, which has partnered with the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation, an organization that promotes the interests of Beijing and the CCP, according to federal spending records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

The China-United States Exchange Foundation is a top organization in the Chinese government’s United Front system, which the CCP uses to influence foreigners in favor of China’s communist policies.

In 2019, the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation donated $5 million to the Bush China Foundation, a significant portion of its annual revenue, Axios reported.

“American officials have long expressed concern that the China-United States Exchange Foundation is engaged in covert influence operations for Beijing,” Chuck Ross wrote for the Free Beacon.

Neil Bush, the Bush China Foundation’s founder and chair, praised the China-United States Exchange Foundation’s founder, Tung Chee-Hwa, at an event in January 2021. Tung is also vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory group for the CCP.

In July 2021, during a Bush China Foundation event with China’s ambassador, Bush slammed what he referred to as an “onslaught of anti-Chinese sentiment in the U.S. over recent years that has led to growing suspicion of China and her motives.”

Bush has been an outspoken defender of Beijing’s controversial national security policies and, in a 2019 interview with Chinese state television, he criticized pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong who were demonstrating against a Beijing-backed national security law used to arrest dissenters and shut down news organizations critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

“My first question would be, what freedoms are you seeking that you don’t already enjoy? What setbacks have you incurred,” said Bush, who also suggested that “outside forces” were behind the protests.

The Bush China Foundation also received another State Department grant to help develop a “digital mental health network” for American and Chinese “mental health stakeholders.”

At an event with the China-United States Exchange Foundation in 2019, Bush said he would “advise my American friends not to meddle in the internal affairs of China.”

Bush has extensive business ties to China. He came under fire during his brother’s presidency for signing business deals in China. In 2002, he received $400,000 from a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer. In 2009, he attempted to secure a deal for China’s oil company, Sinopec, to purchase oil from Ghana.

