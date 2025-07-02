CBS settles election interference lawsuit with Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump’s election interference lawsuit against CBS has been settled.

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay Trump $16 million up front. The sum could ultimately reach north of $30 million, according to reports.

This $16 million will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to Trump’s future presidential library or charitable causes, to be determined at the president’s discretion.

“There is an anticipation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future,” Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday. “With these considerations, CBS would pay well in excess of the $15 million ABC paid Trump to settle a defamation lawsuit last year.”

Trump filed the lawsuit against CBS over its handling of a “60 Minutes” interview last year with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, accusing the network of election interference leading up to the 2024 contest.

The lawsuit alleged CBS News deceitfully edited an exchange Harris had with “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, who asked her why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t “listening” to the Biden Administration. Harris was widely mocked for the “word salad” answer that aired in a preview clip of the interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

However, when the same question aired during a primetime special on the network, Harris had a different, more concise response. Critics at the time accused CBS News of deceitfully editing Harris’s “word salad” answer to shield the Democrat nominee from further backlash leading up to Election Day.

In April, Trump confidently declared the case against CBS a “winner”:

“They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena. Kamala Harris, during Early Voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the Votes that she ended up getting,” Trump posted on Truth Social ahead of mediation, going on to accuse the newsmagazine of perpetrating a fraud on the American people.

A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told Fox News Digital: “With this record settlement, President Donald J. Trump delivers another win for the American people as he, once again, holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit. CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle. President Trump will always ensure that no one gets away with lying to the American People as he continues on his singular mission to Make America Great Again.”

