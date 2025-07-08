Case not closed: Key questions remain in the search for the truth on Jeffrey Epstein

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News



During Tuesday’s White House cabinet meeting, a reporter asked President Donald Trump: “Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein — it left some lingering mysteries. I guess one is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary, who was Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta — he allegedly said he did work for an intelligence agency. So can you resolve whether or not he did…”

Trump responded: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking — we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things that… And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time? I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein at a time like this when we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened… it just seems like a desecration.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi then said: “First, to back up on that. In February, I did an interview on Fox and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the client list. And my response was ‘it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the file – along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That’s what I meant by that. Also to the tens of thousands of video — they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never gonna be released. Never gonna see the light of day. To him being an agent; I have no knowledge of that. We can get back to you on that.”

On Monday, former State Department official Mike Benz posted a series of screenshots on X reminding users that Acosta, Secretary of Labor during Trump’s first administration and the U.S. attorney who arranged Epstein’s 2007 plea deal, reportedly said that he was once told to back off Epstein’s case because he “ ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

Acosta “had all 11 months of DOJ emails to him in that time period mysteriously disappear,” Benz wrote.

Alex Acosta, the DOJ official who gave Jeffrey Epstein the sweetheart plea deal in 2008 and who was quoted saying he was “told to back off Epstein because he belonged to intelligence” mysteriously had all 11 months of DOJ emails to him in that time period mysteriously disappear pic.twitter.com/ZOO0iF9R2G — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 7, 2025

President Trump’s response to the reporter who questioned the Jeffrey Epstein conclusion sent a clear signal to MAGA’s legion of social media “influencers”: “Shut up.”

Major conservative media including Breitbart.com, The Washington Times and Washington Examiner did just that. ‘The FBI file release will put Epstein conspiracies to rest,’ said the Washington Examiner. The legacy media appeared all to happy to let Epstein scandal go.

So what was the master strategist and communicator who has vowed to obliterate the Deep State and “drain the swamp” thinking? As has been his pattern, he is keeping everyone guessing. In the meantime, independent media voices that supported him are not backing down.

In a Tuesday op-ed for The Western Journal, Michael Schwarz noted: “In sum, members of Trump’s administration have asked the public to believe the unbelievable. It would be far easier, in fact, to believe that Epstein worked for the CIA or some other intelligence-focused entity, domestic or foreign, as Acosta reportedly was told.”

Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com, wrote: “After waiting for years for the truth about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation to come out, and after months of being promised that stunning new information would be released soon, now we are being told to forget the entire thing. The people that were brought in to run the Justice Department and the FBI were supposed to restore faith in the system, but instead they are destroying it. Nobody that can think rationally is buying the lies that we are being fed.”

Snyder noted 12 “important questions that all Americans should be asking about the shameful attempt to cover up the truth about Jeffrey Epstein”:

#1 Why were Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arrested and charged with operating an enormous sex trafficking ring that supposedly involved thousands of clients if no such clients ever existed? As Robby Starbuck has pointed out, apparently we are supposed to believe that all of the powerful men that visited Epstein’s island were “just there to catch some waves and relax”…

#2 Why did U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi tell Fox News in February that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review” if no such client list ever existed?…

#3 What was in the “thousands of documents” related to the Epstein case that were suddenly discovered in February?

#4 When Bondi claimed that the Epstein flight logs would “make you sick” in March, what did she mean by that?

#5 In May, Bondi confessed that there were “tens of thousands of videos” related to the Epstein investigation. What was in those videos?

#6 Other than Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, why hasn’t anyone else that was involved in the sex trafficking operation ever been arrested?

#7 The memo that was released on Sunday night says that there will be “no further disclosure” in this case. Does this mean that the Trump administration’s search for the truth ends here?

#8 The memo also states that there is no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties”. Does this mean that none of the men that were having sex with underage girls will ever be brought to justice?

#9 On the night that Epstein died, why were there so many strange “coincidences”?

The jail had been told Epstein should have a cellmate, and that a guard must check on him every 30 minutes.

But on the night he died, his cellmate was transferred and not replaced and he was not checked on as often as required.

Two guards fell asleep at their desks – and later falsified their records.

Meanwhile, two cameras in front of Epstein’s cell malfunctioned that night – while another’s footage was “unusable”.

#10 Hours of video footage from outside Epstein’s cell on the night that he died has been released. Did they think that we wouldn’t notice that a full minute has been cut out of that video footage?

#11 During the time that Elon Musk had unprecedented access to the government’s computer systems, did he learn some startling truths about the Epstein investigation? If so, will he reveal what he knows now that he has started his own political party?

#12 Why was this memo about the Epstein case released to the public late on Sunday night on the 4th of July weekend? Were they hoping that it would make as little news as possible?

Snyder concluded: “I am so upset. The victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation are never going to get any justice. And all of the very sick men that committed unspeakable crimes are never going to be held accountable.”

“The Epstein Case is a very big deal to the MAGA base. We need answers from the DOJ and FBI, and we’re not going to let this go.” MAGA demands justice. And justice is non-negotiable. Catch my commentary on @RobFinnertyUSA tonight on @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/cjHa2kDBrK — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) July 8, 2025

