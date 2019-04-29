‘Case closed’: Sen. Graham says he won’t call Don McGahn to testify

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham, in an April 28 appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, shot down the media’s obstruction drumbeat as “absurd” and said he does not intend to call former White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Graham chairs.

The South Carolina Republican told host Margaret Brennan that the collusion and obstruction case against President Donald Trump was “closed.”

Graham: Well, he (Attorney General William Barr) gave a four-page summary. Does the report support his summary? Does the report actually indicate there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians? I think the idea that this President obstructed justice is absurd. He turned over a million documents to the special counsel. Almost everybody around him testified. I can’t think of one thing that President Trump did to stop Mueller from doing his job. He never claimed executive privilege. From my point of view I’ve heard all I need to really know. Now I want to look at it and find out how all this happened.

Brennan: But on that point of attempting to obstruct justice or not–

Graham: Mm-Hm.

Brennan: the President seems to want to continue to litigate this because he came out this week and said–

Graham: Yeah, yeah.

Brennan: –and denied that he had ever thought or told anyone–

Graham: Yeah, right.

Brennan: –to fire Don McGahn, the White House counsel. But that directly contradicts sworn testimony–

Graham: Yeah.

Brennan: –that was in the Mueller Report, where Don McGahn said he almost quit–

Graham: Yeah.

Brennan: –he was so pressured to fire the special counsel.

Graham: Well, that’s a–

Brennan: Who do you believe?

Graham: I think it’s just all theater. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care what he said to Don McGahn. It’s what he did. And the President never obstructed–

Brennan: It doesn’t matter to you–

Graham: Oh, God, no. I mean–

Brennan: –that the President is changing a version of events that perhaps some would say, lying.

Graham: If you’re going to look at every president who pops off at his staff and, you know, ask him to do something that’s maybe crazy, then we won’t have any presidents.

Brennan: But in terms of the firing this was Don McGahn, the White House counsel, being pressured to fire the special counsel.

Graham: But he didn’t.

Brennan: But–

Graham: And I don’t care–

Brennan: But–

Graham: I don’t care what they talked about. He didn’t do anything. The point is the President did not impede Mueller from doing his investigation.

Brennan: And it doesn’t–

Graham: Case closed.

Brennan: –trouble you that the President is changing his version of events?

Graham: I don’t– I don’t care what happened between him and Don McGahn. Here’s what I care about. Did Mueller– was Mueller allowed to do his job? And the answer is yes. Name one thing that they did to stop Mueller from doing his job, and if you can’t then there’s no obstruction.

Brennan: Will you call McGahn to testify?

Graham: Not me? No. No, I’m done.

Brennan: What about the special counsel?

Graham: I’m not going to re-litigate it. I don’t know how clear I can be, Margaret. It’s over for me. He didn’t collude with the Russians, obstruction of justice in this situation is absurd. I fought hard as hell to make sure Mueller could do his job; I introduced legislation to make sure he couldn’t be fired. It’s over.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments