Carlson: Soros succeeding in his goal of ‘allowing our society to degrade and collapse’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2020

Through his mass funding of the campaigns of local, soft-on-crime prosecutors, billionaire George Soros is succeeding in his goal of transforming the United States, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said,

During his Wednesday broadcast, Carlson noted: “If you’re wondering why so many people are being robbed, raped and killed in American cities right now, George Soros is part of the reason. Traditionally, a prosecutor’s job is to enforce the law, but Soros wanted rigid ideologues who would instead let murderers and rapists go free while allowing our society to degrade and collapse.”

More than $2 million in Soros cash went to the campaign of newly-minted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. He was elected despite having played a large part in San Francisco’s descent into lawlessness when he was district attorney there from 2011 to 2019.

Gascon assumed office on Dec. 7 and immediately moved to end cash bail and the death penalty, and lessen charges against those accused of violent crimes including child rapists and murderers.

“He’s acting or stating that he has some sort of support from all sorts of individuals in Los Angeles, but I think most of the people who voted for him had no idea, absolutely no idea what he was going to try to do,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami said of Gascon.

“He’s trying to effect cases trying child murderers, child rapists, very, very serious cases and people who were murdered, killed, tortured, he’s not just talking about cases involving marijuana or cases involving low-level crimes,” Hatami added.

Gascon received his marching orders from Soros and is carrying them out to the letter.

Gascon, “like the billionaire who made his current job possible, is far enough removed from the consequences of crime that he can identify with the criminals rather than with their many victims,” Carson said.

Carlson continued: “Gascon believes that poverty causes crime, an idea for which there is no evidence in actual social science. However, it’s the kind of thing that halfwits learn in college, repeat, and turn into policy when they get power. The irony is, we know exactly what policies like those Gascon is imposing on Los Angeles will do and who they will hurt. They will affect people who live in the neighborhoods with the most crime, and those are the poorest neighborhoods.”

The same thing happened, Carlson noted, when Gascon was the district attorney in San Francisco. During Gascon’s tenure, San Francisco recorded the third-highest rate of violent crime in the state. Arrests flatlined. On Gascon’s orders, prosecutors filed criminal charges in only about half of all felony cases.

“With nothing to do, prosecutors left Gascon’s office in huge numbers. In his final term, a total of 61 San Francisco prosecutors out of 140 left their posts. Almost half of those resigned,” Carlson noted.

The crime statistics in San Francisco “have been public for years,” Carlson noted, “but you don’t need the statistics. It’s obvious to anyone who lives in San Francisco that the city is being destroyed. And George Gascon is one of the main reasons for that. It’s so obvious that San Francisco Mayor London Breed, no conservative, declined to endorse George Gascon in his race this year. San Francisco’s city attorney also declined.”

Carlson continued: “In other words, some of the worst, least able, most mediocre politicians in the United States looked at George Gascon and said, ‘He’s too much for us. He’s a threat to the people he represents.’ George Soros looked at him and said, ‘That’s the man I want to fund. That’s the country I want America to become.’ ”

Los Angeles residents, Carlson said, “are fully aware of this, but they know there’s nothing they can do to stop it.”

