Carlson on the ‘Party of weirdos, of envy, of hate, of resentment … the Soviet model’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2024



Warming up the crowd during Donald Trump’s rally in Duluth, Georgia on Wednesday, Tucker Carlson noted that normal, rational Americans are no long supporting the Democrat machine.

“Reality has flipped,” he said. “It’s the party of weirdos, of envy, of hate, of resentment, of bitterness, of weakness, of a total lack of creativity. It’s a part of conformity, it’s a party of the machine where it doesn’t matter who the candidate is, because individuals are immaterial. All that matters is the collective. That’s the Soviet model.”

“Every person in this room needs to understand you are not in a despised minority,” said Carlson.

“You are in an incredibly gentle and tolerant majority who put up with this crap for way too long as they’re insulting, not only you, but the memory of your ancestors who died for this country.

“They tore down statues to their memory. People who’ve never built anything in their lives. They went out of their way to humiliate you and spit on you, and the graves of your ancestors, and that’s not an exaggeration. They did that.”

“And this country is so nice,” Carlson continued. “It’s so polite. It’s so thoughtful and empathetic and sweet. It’s the kind of country that loves dogs and gives directions to strangers, that we put up with it for four years, but we can’t anymore.”

Carlson’s full remarks:

