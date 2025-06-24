Cargo ship carrying thousands of cars catches fire, sinks in Pacific

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2025 Real World News



A cargo ship carrying 3,000 cars caught fire and eventually sunk in the Pacific Ocean.

Reports say 800 of the cars were electric vehicles, raising concerns over the transporting of the lithium batteries used in EVs.

On June 3, flames broke out and the crew was forced to abandon the 600-foot-long Morning Midas. The vessel had been adrift at sea when it sank in international waters approximately three miles deep, according to the ship’s owner, London-based Zodiac Maritime.

Most of the vehicles were made in China and were being transported to Mexico.

