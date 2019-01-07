Cardinal: ‘Statistically proven’ that homosexuality is to blame for abuse

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2019

German Cardinal Walter Brandmuller insists that gay men are more responsible for the abuse scandal than the Catholic Church.

In a Jan. 4 interview with the DPA news agency, Brandmuller said public debate on the sexual abuse scandal “forgets or silences the fact that 80 percent of the cases of sexual assault in the church affected male youths not children,” adding that a connection between homosexuality and sexual abuse was “statistically proven.”

The German Bishops Conference published a study last year which found that more than 3,600 minors were sexually abused by Catholic clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014.

But Cardinal Brandmuller claimed that only a “vanishingly small number” of clergy had committed abuses.

Brandmuller, an 89-year-old from the Bavarian town of Ansbach, said society at large has been “hypocritical” in condemning sexual abuse by priests. “What has happened in the church is nothing other than what is happening in society as a whole. The real scandal is that the Catholic Church hasn’t distinguished itself from the rest of society.”

Last year, in a letter that he sent to members of the Madison, Wisconsin diocese, Bishop Robert Morlino blamed a rampant “homosexual subculture” for the church’s sexual abuse scandal.

“It is time to admit that there is a homosexual subculture within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church that is wreaking great devastation in the vineyard of the Lord,” Morlino wrote. “The Church’s teaching is clear that the homosexual inclination is not in itself sinful, but it is intrinsically disordered in a way that renders any man stably afflicted by it unfit to be a priest.”

Pope Francis has urged Catholic bishops in the U.S. to confront the “sins and crimes” of sexual abuse by the clergy and “the efforts made to deny or conceal them.”

“Everything we do risks being tainted by self-referentiality, self-preservation and defensiveness, and thus doomed from the start,” Pope Francis said. “As we know, the mentality that would cover things up, far from helping to resolve conflicts, enabled them to fester and cause even greater harm to the network of relationships that today we are called to heal and restore.”

Brandmuller has been a frequent critic of Francis, saying the Pope is following a doctrine that is too close to mainstream modern morality. He told DPA that Francis “isn’t the dear God.”

