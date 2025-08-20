Canadian man arrested for assault of intruder in home invasion incident

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2025 Real World News



A man in Lindsay, Ontario who defended himself against an intruder who entered his apartment was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after the intruder was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, CTV News reported.

The U.S. has the Castle Doctrine, which allows individuals to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to defend themselves in their home when facing an intruder who unlawfully and forcibly enters.

In the Great White Woke that is now Canada, the polar opposite to the Castle Doctrine appears to have been adopted.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said the incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. Police say that the “suspect” was asleep when he awoke to find an intruder inside his apartment. Officers were called after a resident reported confronting the intruder.

Investigators allege the resident, a 44-year-old man, attacked the 41-year-old intruder, leading to what police described as an “altercation.” The intruder was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Journalist Ezra Levant said the incident has sparked a petition aimed at strengthening Canada’s “castle doctrine.”

The man accused of breaking into the apartment is also facing charges. Police say he was already wanted on unrelated matters at the time of his arrest. He has now been charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two additional offenses.

I’ve got great news. The homeowner, Jeremy, actually saw my post and got in touch with me. We’ve agreed to crowdfund his lawyer. And we’ve launched a petition to strengthen the “castle doctrine” in law. Learn more — and join the fight — at https://t.co/qFUFWKjsRU! https://t.co/Whvjwl5l8e — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2025

