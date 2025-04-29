Canada and the CCP go to the polls; Conservative blows a 20 point lead

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2025 Real World News



Among the takeaways from Monday’s election in Canada: The Liberals were boosted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while the Conservative leader snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after slamming U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prior to Monday’s vote, a federal election security briefing confirmed the CCP actively worked to shape Canadian politics by backing liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Intelligence services revealed that a communist China state-linked WeChat account called Youli-Youmian, tied directly to the CCP’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, “launched an information operation targeting Chinese-Canadian communities. The timing was not subtle. Two major spikes in activity occurred—on March 10 and again on March 25, right in the heart of the federal election campaign. The platform used was WeChat, a messaging app with over a billion users and a long record of CCP censorship, surveillance, and narrative control,” Todayville.com noted.

The CCP praised Carney for being “tough” on Trump.

“The operation was not organic. Intelligence officials described it as ‘coordinated inauthentic behavior’ — mass posting of identical headlines across outlets, bot-driven sharing, engineered engagement. This wasn’t a handful of users with strong opinions. It was algorithmic warfare,” Todayville.com reported.

The Chinese Communist Party, the report added, “operates on leverage. And this operation — whether Carney asked for it or not — is a sign that Beijing believes his leadership could be shaped to their advantage.”

Meanwhile, conservative leader Pierre Poilievre not only lost what was once a 20-point lead in his quest to be prime minister, but also lost his own seat in parliament.

Trump on Monday posted a message on Truth Social urging Canadians to back a leader willing to bring the country into the United States as its “51st state.”

Poilievre wrote on X: “President Trump, stay out of our election. The future of Canada will be determined by Canadians — not by any foreign politician.”

Following Monday’s election, Liberals will hold 168 seats in Parliament while the Conservatives hold 144. The Liberals needed 172 seats to form a majority and will have minority rule. Bloc Quebecois lost some seats to land at 23, while the NDP has 7, and the Green Party 1.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement: “The U.S.-Canada relationship remains one of the most extensive in the world. We look forward to working with Carney’s government, particularly on key issues such as trade fairness, combating illegal immigration, halting the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, and countering the Chinese Communist Party influence in our hemisphere.”

