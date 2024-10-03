Can illegals literally book flights into U.S. in 5 minutes on CBP One app?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 3, 2024

During Tuesday’s vice presidential debate, GOP candidate JD Vance was in the process of accurately describing the migrant crisis caused by the Biden-Harris administration when CBS moderator Margaret Brennan interrupted with a “fact check.”

“Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status,” Brennan proclaimed.

Vance responded: “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on.”

Vance continued: “So there’s an application called the CBP One app, where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

CBS at that point cut off Vance’s mic.

What did CBS not want the American public to know about the CBP One app?

Maybe the fact that illegal aliens in five minutes on the app can book flights into the Untied States where they ultimately could be granted legal status.

Here’s how it’s done:

This guy wanted to see how easy it really was to book a flight with the CBP One App. So he downloaded it and tried to register. Watching this should piss off every single sane, American citizen in this country. There is nothing easier than coming into this country illegally… pic.twitter.com/01YpR8FWc9 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 2, 2024

