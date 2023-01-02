California rings in new year with radical leftist laws

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2023

California’s leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several radical laws which went into effect on Jan. 1, including creating a “sanctuary” for “transgender kids,” and imposing penalties on doctors for so-called Covid “misinformation.”

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak highlighted some of the new laws that breezed through a California legislature which has no effective opposition from a shrinking Republican minority:

SB 107: Sanctuary state for trans kids – Protects the use of drugs or surgery to provide so-called “gender-affirming care” to children from other states where the use of such treatments is restricted or criminalized. It prohibits doctors from releasing information to other states, and prohibits California courts from interfering in child custody over such treatments.

The law would also “prohibit the enforcement of an order based on another state’s law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on that parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

Pollak noted: “There is no scientific or ethical consensus on whether children can decide they have a gender identity that is different than their biological sex, which activists claimed is ‘assigned at birth’ by doctors, but is determined by chromosomes. There is also no consensus about the age at which children should be able to seek what activists call ‘gender-affirming’ treatments. Activists want minors to be able to obtain such treatments without parental consent.”

AB 2098: Covid “misinformation” – Requires California’s medical licensing boards to take disciplinary action against doctors who are involved with the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to Covid.

The law does not take into account the fact that authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci changed their recommendations over time.

Even the leftist ACLU says the legislation suppresses free speech and isn’t needed to protect patients from medical misinformation or mistreatment.

AB 2147: Decriminalizing jaywalking because of racism – The so-called “Freedom to Walk Act,” presumes that jaywalking is a racist crime because it is supposedly enforced unevenly — by the nation’s most left-wing state — in “communities of color” where people supposedly cannot afford to pay the fines. The law prevents police from stopping people who are crossing the street illegally unless they are in danger.

SB 1375: Allowing nurses to perform abortions without doctors – Attempts to expand access to abortion by allowing qualified nurses to perform certain abortion procedures in the first trimester of pregnancy without the supervision of a doctor. This new law will take effect alongside a new provision in the California constitution, passed by a referendum in 2022, guaranteeing the right to abortion and contraception.

SB 357: Decriminalizing loitering for prostitution – Decriminalizes loitering in public for the purpose of committing prostitution (which remains a crime). It also allows those convicted of such loitering to petition courts for the dismissal and sealing of their cases. The law purports to remove the social stigma of sex work comes amid a statewide crime wave.

On hold: AB 257: State control of fast food restaurants – Breitbart News noted last year that this law “creates a ten-member politburo, known as the Fast Food Council, which would serve for ten years” and would set wages and working conditions for the fast food industry. It was suspended by the courts after a coalition of restaurants that collected petition signatures sued to block it until a referendum can be held.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish