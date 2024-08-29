By 2025, in Walz’s Minnesota, believing Christian teachers must renounce faith, endorse cultural Marxism

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Unless they renounce their faith and embrace cultural Marxism, Christians are essentially banned from teaching in Minnesota’s public schools under rules passed in 2023 under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, a report said.

“Starting next July, Minnesota agencies controlled by Walz appointees will require teacher license applicants to affirm transgenderism and race Marxism. Without a teaching license, individuals cannot work in Minnesota public schools, nor in the private schools that require such licenses,” Joy Pullmann wrote for The Federalist on Aug. 27.

Walz, the Democrat candidate for vice president, “is poised to make similar bigoted, totalitarian, and unconstitutional policies across the United States should he be elected vice president,” Pullmann added.

In his first executive order as governor, Walz installed a “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or DEI, council. Former Minnesota state legislator Allen Quist noted that “The radical Walz administration Department of Human Rights has also forced school districts to report student discipline by race and require equal outcomes (equity) in discipline. The results have been horrific chaos and violence.”

Pullmann noted that the new rules for teacher certification in Minnesota will also require Muslims and Jews to renounce their faith:

“Faithful members of the world’s largest and oldest religions cannot in good conscience ‘affirm’ non-heterosexual sexual orientations and gender identities. Christians who do so publicly deny their faith, something Jesus Christ said endangers a person’s soul and eternal bliss after death: ‘Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven’ (Matthew 10:32, 33).”

“Minnesota’s teacher requirements therefore force Christians, Muslims, Jews, and adherents to other religions to violate their faith and endanger their hopes of eternal life in order to work in government-run schools,” Pullmann wrote.

The new rules, approved last spring by administrative law judges, state:

The teacher fosters an environment that ensures student identities such as race/ethnicity, national origin, language, sex and gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical/developmental/emotional ability, socioeconomic class, and religious beliefs are historically and socially contextualized, affirmed, and incorporated into a learning environment where students are empowered to learn and contribute as their whole selves.

Doug Seaton, founder and president of the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Upper Midwest Law Center, said Forcing people to testify to beliefs they don’t hold, often called compelled speech, is clearly unconstitutional: “They’re essentially requiring people to affirm these ideas that they don’t really believe, in many cases, as a condition of being a public school teacher or being part of a program to be a licensed public school teacher. You can’t force that kind of speech, you can’t require adherence to ideas that aren’t believed.”

The new teacher requirements in Minnesota are rife with demands to agree with race Marxism, a Child Protection League analysis said. Below are just a few examples:

