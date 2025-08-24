But it’s free: In Canada, a 13-month wait for MRI to check for brain tumor

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2025 Real World News

In Canada, most medically necessary hospital and physician services are covered, including surgeries, diagnostic tests, and emergency care.

The wait times to get those services?

That’s another story.

A Canadian citizen posted to X on how long she is forced to wait to get an MRI to determine whether she has a brain tumor:

