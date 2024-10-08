Buried in the fine print: Is $750 from feds to Hurricane Helene victims just a loan?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

A man who said he was visited by FEMA posted to X that the $750 Kamala Harris boasted about as relief for Hurricane Helene victims is a loan that must be repaid.

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future

  ,

Buried in the fine print: Is $750 from feds to Hurricane Helene victims just a loan? added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →