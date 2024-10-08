Buried in the fine print: Is $750 from feds to Hurricane Helene victims just a loan?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A man who said he was visited by FEMA posted to X that the $750 Kamala Harris boasted about as relief for Hurricane Helene victims is a loan that must be repaid.

American has been crying for 20 minutes after FEMA visited him, “sorry for the emotions”

“There is a FEMA man who came and explained something very serious about the $750 that you… pic.twitter.com/hV6pRWKGmy

