Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin ‘suffered cardiac arrest’ on field in Monday night’s game in Cincinnati

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement early Tuesday morning saying that safety Damar Hamlin was “currently sedated and listed in critical condition” after collapsing on the field following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET after receiving CPR on the field.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the statement said.

According to reports from the medical center late Monday night, the federal government set up outposts near the facility where Hamlin was listed in critical condition.

In an update late Monday night, Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, noted: “Hamlin was vaccinated. The Buffalo Bills is a 100% vaccinated team. I also got a Twitter DM from someone who knows this for a fact who asked that I not disclose his identity. This is a shame since we now know, thanks to my readers, that there is no death benefit to the Covid vaccines.”

Kirsch said a friend of his who is a nurse had told him: “How often has a young healthy football player that didn’t take that hard of a hit had a heart attack or stroke. A tackle really made his heart stop? How? After decades of hard hits in the NFL, this has never happened.”

Hamlin’s family said they would provide updates on his condition “as soon as we have them.”

CPR was administered on Hamlin for 9 minutes after he collapsed during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. “Normal is 3 to 5 minutes. After 10 minutes you’re basically dead,” Kirsch added.

One of the nation’s top cardiologists, Dr. Peter McCullough, noted: “I watched the play live both as a fan and a cardiologist and I saw blunt neck and chest trauma, a brief recovery after the tackle and then a classic cardiac arrest. I have communicated to one of the most experienced trainers in the world and we agree that it was a cardiac arrest in the setting of a big surge of adrenalin. If Damar Hamlin indeed took one of the COVID-19 vaccines, then subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis must be considered in the differential diagnosis. We have been told he was successfully defibrillated on the field and has been intubated and is not spontaneously breathing which is consistent with anoxic encephalopathy. The nation prays for his complete recovery.”

🚨LIVE from Cincinnati hospital covering the FACTS about Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse and current condition. Here is what we know: -We have confirmed that Damar Hamlin is indeed alive. However, he is currently on a ventilator and in critical condition. — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 3, 2023

“You never know when the last day could be that you get to experience something like this…so I’m cherishing it every moment I can.” – Damar Hamlin Will continue to pray for you. pic.twitter.com/72aRV7W4Qg — Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) January 3, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish