Brown-skinned entrepreneur deciphers Wokeism and the stealth conquest of America

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2023

You know you are getting the Left’s attention when The Daily Beast calls you a “Fox News fixture.”

The New Yorker warned that he’s “mocking corporate virtue-signalling on climate change and racial justice,” on his way to “becoming a right-wing star.”

He is Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy is reportedly exploring a bid for president in 2024.

The author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” has been going around Iowa and exploring his options for a presidential run, according to Politico.

“We’re in the middle of a national identity crisis. Our nation is hungry for purpose, meaning, and identity. My generation cannot even answer the question of what it means to be an American in 2023. I’m on a mission to deliver an answer to that question,” the 37-year-old Ramaswamy said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

(The following is Ramaswamy’s address to the 2022 Turning Point USA America Fest.)

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish