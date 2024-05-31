Broken $320 million Gaza pier latest of many Team Biden foreign policy blunders

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Less than two weeks after being completed, the Gaza pier ordered built by Joe Biden has broken into pieces and much of it submerged “[d]ue to high sea states and a North African weather system,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.

The pier which was built to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip cost U.S. taxpayers $320. Team Biden has said it will rebuild the pier.

On Saturday, four vessels holding the pier in place broke free from the moorings. Two of the vessels washed up on the Israeli coast near Ashkelon, and two others were beached near what was the pier site.

The Pentagon confirmed the failure of the Biden pier. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder stated that none of the 569 metric tons of food and supplies delivered to Gaza have been distributed to residents.

Three U.S. Marines assigned to the pier mission suffered non-combat injuries last week.

Hamas terrorists have been repeatedly accused of stealing food from U.S. aid organizations. The Times of Israel quoted U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirming the theft.

The Gaza pier mishap is just the latest in a number of Biden administration foreign policy blunders.

Last month, Team Biden announced it would withdraw more than 1,000 U.S. military personnel from Niger, with a deadline being set for Sept. 15. Troops had been stationed at Niger Air Base 201 for drone and counterterrorism operations because Niger is home to multiple active terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, at least two Islamic State Affiliates and at least one Al Qaida affiliate.

The base is estimated to have cost about $110 million to build, and is being operated at the cost of $1 million a month.

Despite the high operating costs, a whistleblower recently said that U.S. troops at the base are lacking basic necessities such as potable water and medical care. The withdrawal comes as it appears that Russia, Iran and China are increasing their presence in the country.

Then, there’s Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Congress has passed five supplemental appropriations bills totaling nearly $175 billion, according to the Defense Department’s Inspector General’s Office.

There have been major concerns about inappropriate or unaccounted for spending in Ukraine. For example, the U.S. Defense Department Inspector General’s Office released a report in January finding that more than $1 billion worth of sensitive weapons have been unaccounted for. While the $1 billion seems small in comparison to the $175 billion, the total amount of unaccounted-for spending is unclear at this time.

When Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban in August 2021, an estimated $90 billion worth of U.S. equipment and weaponry was left behind. The equipment was intended for the Afghan security forces to use, but Afghans who fought alongside U.S. troops said that the Taliban now controls all of the equipment except for 45 planes that were flown to Uzbekistan after the Taliban took over.

