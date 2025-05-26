Bring back the statues and add more: Trump is on a mission to restore U.S. heroes

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration has earmarked $30 million for a statue garden that aims to have 250 statues of American heroes in anticipation of next year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump had laid out plans for a statue garden during his first term.

Soon after Joe Biden was installed in office in January 2021, whoever was calling the shots issued an executive order canceling Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes and his ordered rebuilding of memorials torn down by Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters.

Amid the mayhem unleashed on America’s cities by Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other anarchists in the summer of 2020 was the destruction or removal of many historical statues and monuments.

Tearing down tributes to heroes of the past was part of a larger “revolution” to bring about “radical change” to the American system.

But patriotism roared back under the MAGA and America First movements and the political resurrection of Donald Trump.

And, now, Trump is on a mission to restore the statues and monuments destroyed by anarchists while adding more.

“It is the policy of my Administration to restore Federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums, to solemn and uplifting public monuments that remind Americans of our extraordinary heritage, consistent progress toward becoming a more perfect Union, and unmatched record of advancing liberty, prosperity, and human flourishing. Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” Trump said in a March 27 executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History”.

Trump’s executive order in March also vowed to restore the Smithsonian which was taken over by the woke mob during the Biden-Harris regime.

“We will restore the Smithsonian Institution to its rightful place as a symbol of inspiration and American greatness — igniting the imagination of young minds, honoring the richness of American history and innovation, and instilling pride in the hearts of all Americans.”

A few of the names to be honored in the garden are Neil Armstrong, Julia Child, Muhammad Ali, Dolly Madison, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Ronald Reagan.

“The garden will provide the public with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how the lives and accomplishments of these individuals have shaped our history and culture,” acting National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Chairman Michael McDonald said.

In his second term, Trump has also directed the Interior Department to identify places where monuments, statues, or markers were altered since 2020 to adopt what the president called a “false reconstruction of American history.” Trump said he wants the previous monuments and markers restored.

In a statement to The Washington Times, the department said the National Park Service is “conducting a full review” of more than 400 sites to determine what needs to be changed.

“We’re doing a thorough, park-by-park review to protect the legacy of our nation’s heroes and historic figures. This process takes time, but make no mistake — we are committed to upholding the values and history that make this country great,” said spokesperson Elizabeth Peace.

