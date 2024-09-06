Breaking: Trump NY sentencing postponed until after election; RFK Jr. off the ballot in Michigan; NC early voting delayed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 6, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan on Friday postponed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s sentencing for his business records conviction until after the election.

After a previous delay, Trump’s sentencing in the New York case had been set for Sept. 18. Merchan has now pushed the sentencing date to Nov. 26.

Merchan issued the ruling after Trump’s legal team had asked him to postpone the Sept. 18 sentencing until after the election to allow them to appeal a pending ruling involving presidential immunity.

That ruling was expected by Sept. 16.

“A single business day is an unreasonably short period of time” for such an appeal, Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove argued in an Aug. 14 filing. “There is no basis for continuing to rush.”

Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would “defer to the Court on whether an adjournment is warranted to allow for orderly appellate litigation” of any Trump appeal, but “would be prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said in a statement that Merchan’s ruling did not go far enough: “There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s Election Interference Witch Hunt. As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all of the other Harris-Biden Hoaxes, should be dismissed.”

Meanwhile, the Michigan Court of Appeals, in a unanimous decision of Friday, ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will be removed from the state’s presidential ballot.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, “had no basis to deny (Kennedy’s) request to withdraw his name from the ballot,” said a three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a section of state law cited by Benson in denying Kennedy’s withdrawal request applies only to candidates for state office, not to presidential candidates such as Kennedy.

Kennedy suspended his independent bid for president on Aug. 23 and endorsed Trump.

Also on Friday, a North Carolina appeals court said Kennedy should be removed from the state’s presidential ballot, a ruling that would require counties to reprint ballots which were expected to be mailed beginning Friday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections ordered election officials in an email late Friday morning not to mail ballots out.

“Obviously, this will be a major undertaking for everyone. Our attorneys are reviewing the order and determining how to move forward. No decision has been made on whether this ruling will be appealed,” said Paul Cox, general counsel for the state election authority.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Help Wanted