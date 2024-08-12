Breaking … the Internet: Trump’s return to X gets millions of views within minutes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 12, 2024

Donald Trump returned to X on Monday with a campaign ad that amassed more than 3 million views within minutes and had over 18 million views before noon.

The former president has posted only one other time since being banned after the J6 protest by leftists who ran then-Twitter before Elon Musk bought it.

Trump followed it up with another post on X Monday afternoon.

The posts from Trump comes as he was set to do an interview with Musk on X at 8 pm eastern on Monday.

Thierry Breton, with the fancy title of European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, has warned in an X post that Musk and Trump must avoid “potentially harmful content.” Respondents to Breton’s post suggested what he can do with that warning.

