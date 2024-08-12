Breaking … the Internet: Trump’s return to X gets millions of views within minutes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 12, 2024

Donald Trump returned to X on Monday with a campaign ad that amassed more than 3 million views within minutes and had over 18 million views before noon.

The former president has posted only one other time since being banned after the J6 protest by leftists who ran then-Twitter before Elon Musk bought it.

Trump followed it up with another post on X Monday afternoon.

Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

The posts from Trump comes as he was set to do an interview with Musk on X at 8 pm eastern on Monday.

President Trump is asking you to like this post. President Trump will be interviewed by Elon Musk on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. Like this post to be notified when the interview begins. IT WILL BE THE INTERVIEW OF THE CENTURY! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!#TrumpOnX pic.twitter.com/fdyHsF4JX3 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 11, 2024

Thierry Breton, with the fancy title of European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, has warned in an X post that Musk and Trump must avoid “potentially harmful content.” Respondents to Breton’s post suggested what he can do with that warning.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in 🇪🇺 in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk 📧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

