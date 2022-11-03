Brazil election: Lula got by with a little help from friends like Klaus Schwab

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2022

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva has powerful international connections which likely helped him officially overwhelm the enormous popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oct. 30 election.

Among the first to congratulate him were China’s Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

But Lula had another powerful supporter: Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In his June 3, 2020 manifesto, WEF Schwab wrote: “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Schwab and the WEF, critics say, are well on their way to instituting the Great Reset by propping up such leaders as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva may not have the globalist “golden-boy” sheen of Trudeau and Rutte, but he is nonetheless a key component in Schwab’s plan, analysts say.

In a Nov. 2 op-ed for National File, Addison Basurto noted: “Not only is Lula directly supported by the WEF, he also has connections to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through the Chinese think tank, Taihe Institute, and the Humpty Dumpty Institute (HDI), the latter of which is directed by Mark Epstein, the younger brother of the late Jeffrey.”

“Lula’s administration massively expanded economic ties with China,” the Taihe Institute stated.

On Oct. 30, Lula was “elected” to another term, bouncing back from a money laundering and corruption conviction in 2017. The Supreme Federal Court quashed Lula’s sentence in 2021 and cleared the way for his 2022 run against President Jair Bolsonaro.

During his first tenure as Brazil’s president, the leftist Lula in 2010 was awarded the first Global Statesmanship Award from Schwab’s WEF.

“This award increases my responsibility as a leader, and my country’s responsibility as an increasingly present and active player on the global scene,” Lula said at the time.

Lula added: “I have lately seen many international publications say that Brazil is fashionable nowadays. Allow me to say that, although that is a kind expression, it is not appropriate. Fashions are fleeting, ephemeral things. Brazil wishes to be and will be a permanent player in the new world scene.

“Brazil, however, does not wish to be a new force in an old world. The Brazilian voice wants to announce, loud and clear, that a new world can be built.”

Lula’s return is seen as a major score for Schwab.

Meanwhile, millions of Brazilians have been protesting across the nation since Lula was declared the winner. Video of the protests has been mostly suppressed by Big Tech and Big Media but is being distributed via independent, free speech outlets such as Telegram.

