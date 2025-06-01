Boys continue to dominate girls’ sports in blue states

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 1, 2025

High school boys in California, Washington state, and Minnesota are dominating their female opponents while state governments continue to defy President Donald Trump’s executive order banning boys from competing in girls’ sports.

In California, AB Hernandez, a boy who identifies as a girl, took first place in the girls’ high jump and triple jump on Saturday at the state track and field championships in Clovis.

Hernandez also finished in second place in the long jump to Woodrow Wilson High School’s Loren Webster. Webster was the only female to finish ahead of him in any competition during prelims and finals at the state meet.

SICK! AB Hernandez, a trans track runner is jeered by parents following a crushing victory over female opponents at California state semifinal prelims. #california #abhernandez pic.twitter.com/jVeJFlbkIv — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) May 12, 2025

Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from the state for allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports. In what was seen as a response to Trump’s threat, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) expanded its competitor pool and offered medals to any female athlete beaten by a trans competitor. According to the change in guidelines, the girls who finished behind Hernandez were awarded the medals they would have received had Hernandez not participated.

In Washington state, Veronica Garcia, a boys who identifies as a girl, easily defended his state title in the Class 2A championships in the girls’ 400 meters. The first girl competitor to finish, Lauren Matthew, a junior from West Valley High School in Spokane, was a distant second.

🚨BREAKING: A boy competing under the name “Veronica” Garcia just stole the state title in the girls’ 400m at the 2A Washington State Championship meet. Who’s shocked? Congratulations to Lauren Matthew, the real Washington State Champion in the girls’ 400m. pic.twitter.com/dFbgdmc15S — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 31, 2025

In Minnesota, Marissa Rothenberger, a boy who identifies as a girl, dominated on the mound, throwing two shutouts to lead Champlin Park to the Class 4A, Section 5 title over defending state champion Rogers. Champlin Park goes on to compete the state finals.

Not many girls can hit a pitch from “Marissa” Rothenberger. https://t.co/uHeYGoIfqI pic.twitter.com/Lc5DpA7q6q — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) May 12, 2025

