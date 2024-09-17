Bottom line: Those responsible at ABC need to be fired never to work in media again

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, September 17, 2024

Clearly, only two things happened before the Sept. 10 presidential debate….

Either Kamala’s best friends who run ABC gave her all the questions in advance of the debate….

Or Team Kamala gave the questions they wanted asked to ABC.

I told President Donald Trump the exact same thing last night right after the debate. What happened that night wasn’t normal. More importantly, Kamala’s debate performance wasn’t possible — not without a lot of help from her friends.

Democrats, the deep state, DC swamp and mainstream media all want you to believe President Trump is a bad guy, a nasty guy, an evil guy. I know him well. That is the biggest lie and scam ever told. I’ve met and interviewed pretty much every conservative star and Republican politician in America through my national TV and radio shows.

President Donald J. Trump is the nicest, most thoughtful class act of all of them.

Last night in the middle of my debate party at my home, with my wife and friends standing around me, 10 minutes after the debate ended, my phone rang, and it was President Trump.

He wanted to hear what I thought about the debate.

I told him he won — because no matter how negative the questions, no matter how vicious and biased the moderators, no matter how hateful Kamala was … in the end, all that matters are the four issues most middle-class Americans care about.

And you won on those all night long: the economy, inflation, crime and the open border disaster.

All the rest is B.S. and will be forgotten.

I was proven right this morning when the most accurate pollster in America, Patrick Basham of the Democracy Institute, released his post-debate poll. Trump won 45% to 34%, with 21% saying it was a draw.

Trump won because he hit a home run on the only four issues that matter to most Americans.

But it was not the knockout punch we all wanted.

Not because of anything he did. Trump was fine. He always wins — at least with the audience that matters: the American middle class. But because Kamala cheated. She clearly got the questions in advance.

You’d have to be blind, deaf, dumb or delusional not to see that. Because Kamala performed so perfectly in every response, it was like she knew the questions for a week, and rehearsed and memorized a response to each.

That’s because she did.

Her best friends run ABC. She wasn’t just good in the debate; she was too good to be true. She never hesitated. You know why I know this was all rigged for her?

They rigged it, to keep it close, to keep her in it. Now they’ll try to steal it five days after Election Day.

Kamala is as dumb as a doorknob. Dumb as a box of rocks. Perhaps the worst speaker I’ve ever seen at the highest levels of American politics. The worst in history. We’ve all watched her clueless word salads and stupid cackling responses for four years.

She’s so bad that only two weeks before Biden resigned from the race and she was handed the nomination without one vote, I heard that a top Biden fundraiser told a crowd, “Joe Biden in a coma, or even dead, is a better candidate than Kamala alive.”

She’s so bad that she has been placed in the government witness protection program for seven weeks since she got the job. Not one press conference. Only one friendly interview — and she was terrible at that.

Yet for this one night she had the perfect answer for every question. Like they opened her brain and inserted Obama’s brain. How is that possible?

If you listen to only Trump’s responses, he was excellent. He did well enough to win a decisive victory.

But now listen to only Kamala’s responses. She always had the perfect answer or comeback. How is that possible, if she is so incompetent that Biden ignored her for four years, if I heard that 92% of her staff quit because she is a train wreck and now her own campaign team has placed her in witness protection? They’re afraid of her opening her mouth.

Now we add in the rigged ABC moderators. Every question was designed to hurt Trump and help Kamala. They threw grenades at him all night and lobbed softballs at her. Three against one!

They fact-checked him. Everything she said was a lie. Yet no fact-checks. And the disruptions! Every time Trump tried to respond to Kamala’s lies, they interrupted him to change the topic.

It’s truly amazing. The moderators asked Trump about a rigged 2020 election … while they were busy rigging the 2024 debate.

The questions themselves were part of the rig too.

Abortion, Jan. 6, was the 2020 election was stolen? What is Kamala’s race? Climate change and Obamacare. ABC made sure the debate was fought on her strongest ground. Talk about home field advantage!

Why no questions to Kamala about:

— Who is really running the country?

— Why did you lie to the American people about Biden’s deteriorating mental health?

— Inflation is killing American families. It was close to zero when you took over. What did you do wrong?

— Why do you support giving citizenship to every illegal alien and free health care to all of them, while taking away private health care from American citizens?

— Do you feel responsible for all the women and children murdered by illegal aliens you and Biden welcomed into our country?

— Do you see Venezuelan prison gangs taking over entire blocks of U.S. cities?

— Why do you support letting transgender illegal aliens into our country and asking US taxpayers to pay for their sex change operations?

— Why are you and Biden against free speech? Why do you order censorship of conservatives and critics?

— You say you support women’s rights, so why do you want boys to play women’s sports and take away scholarships from girls?

— You say Trump incited an insurrection, but didn’t you do exactly that by egging on BLM rioters, and trying to raise money to bail out BLM criminals, rioters, looters and torchers?

Where were those questions? I have a hundred more that put her on the defensive, instead of asking about abortion and Jan. 6.

Folks, the debate was rigged.

My closing statement to President Trump: You won. But it should have been a knockout that ended the election. They rigged it, to keep it close, to keep her in it. Now they’ll try to steal it five days after Election Day.

P.S. I heard a rumor that an ABC employee is about to become a whistleblower and say ABC sent her the questions in advance … and promised her no fact-checks.

It’s time for investigations. Everyone involved at ABC needs to be fired and banned from the media industry for life.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.