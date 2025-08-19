Boots on the ground in Ukraine? European, not American, Trump clarifies

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2025 Real World News



In order to ensure peace in Ukraine, other nations will likely need to send in troops, President Donald Trump said.

The United States will not be one of those countries.

When Trump was asked about the prospect of security guarantees in Ukraine, he said that the European countries may “frontload it.”

“They want to have boots on the ground,” Trump said, clarifying that he was referring to France, Germany, and the UK.

When asked about whether there were assurances that U.S. troops would not be on the ground, Trump said: “You have my assurance and I’m president. “I’m just trying to stop people being killed.”

On Monday, Trump met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday.

Trump wrote in a post to truth social:

I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office. During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine. At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump says that France, Germany, and the UK may have “boots on the ground” to maintain peace in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MEuRCicQIB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2025

