Boom: U.S. Army recruiting hit 12-year high in December

What a difference an election makes.

In 2023, the U.S. military missed its recruiting goals by 41,000 under the Biden-Harris administration.

By 2024, the situation became so bad that the Army announced it was cutting its force by 24,000 in a restructuring to “help the service fight in future wars,” according to Fox News.

But President Donald Trump ran on restoring the military to greatness by eliminating the woke ideologies instituted by the Biden-Harris regime.

Nearly 350 soldiers enlisted in the U.S. Army every day in December 2024.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X, “BREAKING: In December 2024, the @USArmy had its best recruiting number in 12 years. In January 2025, the Army hit its best recruiting number in 15 YEARS. BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong ‘America First’ leadership of @realDonaldTrump.”

According to Military.com, the Army has already reached the halfway mark toward its goal of bringing in 61,000 active-duty soldiers this fiscal year, which began in October.

Lt. Col. Randy Ready, a service spokesperson, said the Army will expand how many new recruits it can send to basic training this spring, riding the momentum of recent gains toward reversing a recruiting slump it has struggled with during the Biden-Harris administration.

The Army expects by April to have 10 additional basic training units established across Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma that would allow for the training of up to 9,600 recruits annually.

