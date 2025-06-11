Boom: Trump popularity surges to Inauguration Day high with L.A. crackdown

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 11, 2025

New polling by Rasmussen Reports has President Donald Trump’s approval rating exactly where it was on his second Inauguration Day.

Rasmussen Reports said on Wednesday that the president’s latest five-day approval average is 52%.

The daily numbers show that approval of Trump’s performance rose as the anti-ICE riots broke out in Los Angeles, resulting in Trump’s calling up of the National Guard.

A CBS/YouGov poll found that 54% of Americans approve of Trump’s deportation policies.

An RMG Research poll echoed the FBS result, with 58% backing the deportation efforts.

And in an Insider Advantage survey, 59% approved of Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to the rioting.

On the broader question of trust, Republicans now lead Democrats on immigration by 6 points in CBS and CNN polling and 19 in the latest Ipsos survey.

Republican political strategist and commentator Melik Abdul wrote on X: “Trump is winning. The country is winning. Democrats are still losing.”

In a sharp turnaround from his first term, Trump now holds a net positive approval rating on immigration, rising from -21 in June 2017 to +1 today, according to CNN’s Harry Enten.

“In a collection of polls, Trump’s approval rating and how the public views the right track/wrong track direction of the country are on a steady march upward, likely providing the president with more political muscle to help push his agenda through Congress,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Support Free Press Foundation