Boom! Pelosi portfolio grew 71 percent in 2024, beat out major hedge funds

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2025 Real World News



The next walker Nancy Pelosi uses to amble into Congress might as well be made of gold.

The California Democrat struck it big time on the financial front in 2024 as her portfolio grew by a whopping 71%, according to financial data platform Unusual Whales’ 2024 Congress Trading Report.

Pelosi beat out the S&P 500 stock index by nearly 200 percent in 2024 and also outperformed most hedge fund managers.

According to trading platform Autopilot, Pelosi’s stock tracker delivered a jaw-dropping 54% gain.

The 84-year-old Pelosi even beat the Inverse Cramer Stock Tracker, designed to do the opposite of Jim Cramer’s stock picks, which itself posted a 43% gain in 2024.

The Daily Caller noted that Pelosi “outdid many of the world’s oldest and largest hedge funds in 2024, including Citadel, which had $66 billion in assets under management as of December, and Discovery Capital, which has been around for over 25 years and had $15 billion in assets under management at its peak. She also outperformed legendary investor Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, more than doubling its 27.1% 2024 return.”

Pelosi’s trades are reportedly executed on her behalf by her husband, Paul, an investment banker whose strategy largely consists of buying call options.

Might there be something else at play?

Hmm.

Red State’s Mike Miller pointed out: “Hubby Paul might execute the trades, but as a member of Congress, Nancy has for years had access to pending legislation, some of which impacted market performance — up or down.

Other members of Congress have sought to prevent elected lawmakers from owning securities and other investment assets.

In 2023, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introduced such legislation. He called it the PELOSI Act — Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments.

“For too long, politicians in Washington have taken advantage of the economic system they write the rules for, turning profits for themselves at the expense of the American people,” Hawley said in a January 2023 statement. “As members of Congress, both Senators and Representatives are tasked with providing oversight of the same companies they invest in, yet they continually buy and sell stocks, outperforming the market time and again.”

Not surprisingly, the bill failed.

More bling for Nancy.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!