Book: Gen. Milley secretly reassured nervous PLA, Pelosi days before 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2021

In the waning days of the first Trump administration, Gen. Mark Milley informed leaders of Communist China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would not carry out “any kind” of military action ordered by President Donald Trump, according to a new book.

In the book entitled “Peril”, authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had even secretly pledged to inform communist China ahead of any potential U.S. military action under Trump.

In contrast, Milley has been loyal to a fault to the current occupant of the White House, even going along with the “surrender” of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan which led to what analysts regards as a geopolitical catastrophe for the United States and its allies.

“The revelations represent a stunning admission of an effective coup d’etat at the top of the U.S. government, with U.S. officials colluding with the Chinese Communist Party in order to limit Donald Trump’s powers,” the National Pulse noted in a report on the book.

In the wake of the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, leftist concocted conspiracy theories about how Trump would attempt to create a crisis. Many, including Pelosi, said they feared Trump would use military force.

According to the book, Milley informed Pelosi that he would prohibit Trump from using “any kind of military force.”

As The New York Times recounts:

“This is bad, but who knows what he might do?” Pelosi said. “He’s crazy. You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time. So don’t say you don’t know what his state of mind is.” “Madam Speaker,” Milley said, “I agree with you on everything.” Milley, who as the president’s top military adviser was not in the chain of command, tried to reassure Pelosi that he could stop Trump. “The one thing I can guarantee is that as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I want you to know that — I want you to know this in you heart of hearts, I can guarantee you 110 percent that the military, use of military power, whether it’s nuclear or a strike in a foreign country of any kind, we’re not going to do anything illegal or crazy,” he said. “Well,” Pelosi said, “what do you mean, illegal or crazy?” “I can give you my word,” Milley said. “The best I can do is give you my word and I’m going to prevent anything like that in the United States military.”

Milley had also twice contacted his PLA counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, in the final months of the Trump administration, the book notes.

On the first call, made on Oct. 30, 2020, just four days before the U.S. election, Milley assured his Chinese Communist Party friends that the U.S. would not attack China: “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” The Washington Post noted that “Li took the chairman at his word.”

The second call, of which Milley did not inform Trump, took place on Jan. 8, 2021.

“Things may look unsteady,” Milley told Li, adding “but that’s the nature of democracy, General Li. We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.” In response, Li suggested that the Chinese Communist Party felt that the United States government was unstable during the hour and a half phone call.

Milley believed that Trump would attempt to create a crisis in an effort to seize power, “similar to Hitler’s exploitation in 1933 of an arson fire at the German Reichstag to help institute emergency powers,” according to The Washington Post.

