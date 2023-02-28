Book by ‘Libs of TikTok’ founder arms parents against predatory teachers, groomers

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2023

In her Twitter posts which infuriate the gender ideology crowd, Libs of TikTok founder Chava Raichik has exposed the woke mob which seeks to influence children, often against their parents’ wishes or knowledge, into questioning their gender identity or to come out as trans or queer.

“One of the first steps of predatory behavior is to sever the parent child relationship to circumvent them,” Raichik said.

In her new book “No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern“, Raichik writes about a little lamb who is coerced by her teacher to keep secrets from her parents.

“I think I’ve done a lot to expose predators,” Raichik told Human Events, “or to expose people who are targeting children to sexualize them and tear down their innocence and I figured, you know, I think the time has come together to actually give parents and kids a tool to counteract that and to get ahead of it.”

As the Libs of TikTok Twitter account grew in popularity, “it became clear that those who were looking to protect the predators weren’t mad about the predatory behavior, they were just mad the public found out,” Libby Emmons wrote for Human Events on Feb. 27. “Now, she is giving parents a tool to combat this kind of grooming behavior.”

Raichik noted that “it’s predators who seek to sexualize children and confuse them about their identity and tear down childhood innocence. And those predators are everywhere and they obviously specifically hang around children.”

Raichik said she wrote the book to help parents explain to their children that even if teachers ask them to keep secrets, it’s not OK.

“Up until a couple of years ago,” Raichik said, “everybody in America would agree that a parent is the best advocate for their child and knows their child and has their child’s best interest at heart. Obviously, there are exceptions and extreme cases. But at the baseline, parents want what’s best for their kids. And there are these bad actors who are trying to say that they know better than the parent and that they could raise their child and they could they can instill certain ideologies into children while cutting out the parent.”

This is what she is cautioning against.

“Kids have to know how to spot that behavior. If there’s an authority figure, an adult figure who they’re supposed to trust, and that person is saying ‘don’t tell your parents this, keep this a secret, let’s hide this from your parents,’ children need to know right away, whether it’s gender or anything else, that this can be harmful. Parents need to have an open line of communication,” she said.

“No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern” is set for a March release by Brave Books.

Brave Books also released Kirk Cameroan’s “As You Grow”, spurring controversy at libraries that were not on board with the Christian message.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish