Bongino: FBI’s top priorities are illegal alien criminals, child predators

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 13, 2025

The FBI is prioritizing tracking down and removing illegal aliens with criminal records and arresting child predators, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said.

“[The FBI] workforce has been working overtime on task force operations to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the country. The work continues,” Bongino wrote in a May 10 post to X.

“If you came here illegally to prey on our citizens, your days here are numbered.”

Hundreds of suspected child predators were arrested over a five-day period, and 115 children were rescued, the FBI and Department of Justice announced on May 7.

“Crimes against children are a priority for the workforce. Operation ‘Restoring Justice,’ where we locked up child predators and 764 subjects, in every part of the country, is just the beginning,” Bongino wrote, referring to a recent operation announced by the FBI.

“We are going to take your freedom if you take away a child’s innocence.”

Bongino said that the bureau would provide regular updates to Congress and is responding to high-profile cases that arose in recent years. These include the shooting at a congressional baseball game in 2017 that left GOP Rep. Steve Scalise gravely injured; the 2023 Christian school shooting in Nashville; Crossfire Hurricane; the origins of Covid; and the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“There are voluminous amounts of downloaded child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with,” Bongino wrote in addressing the Epstein case. “There are also victims’ statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly, but I do understand the public’s desire to get the information out there.”

FBI Director Kash Patel told Congress on May 8 that he would make the bureau’s mission “work on whatever budget we’re given,” a day after he said that he was seeking more funds than what the Trump administration had proposed.

The 2026 budget proposal released in early May calls for a funding cut of about $545 million for the FBI as part of what the White House said was a desire to “reform and streamline” the bureau and reduce “non-law enforcement missions that do not align” with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

“My view is that we agree with this budget as it stands and [will] make it work for the operational necessity of the FBI, and as the head of the FBI, I was simply asking for more funds because I can do more with more money,” Patel said in a Senate hearing.

