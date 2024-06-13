Bongino blisters ‘scumbags’, demands accountability when Trump wins: ‘The Deep State is real’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Conservative commentator Dan Bongino on Wednesday said that the Deep State has no fear of traditional Republican retaliatory tactics (endless hearings, no action) but has nightmares when it comes to be treated exactly as they have treated Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, Steven Bannon and other conservatives.

Revolver News said of Bongino’s comments: “Every once in a while, you stumble upon a rant that’s so raw, so virtuous, and so fiery that it ignites a spark in your soul. That’s exactly what happened when former Secret Service agent and Trump loyalist Dan Bongino let loose in a blistering tirade against the Deep State. This was an unbridled outburst, a mix between a defiant ‘F YOU’ and a rallying cry for Americans to stand up against these unelected tyrants, including the chief unelected dictator, Joe Biden himself.”

The Deep State is Real pic.twitter.com/vPq9WopGl4 — ULTRA MAGA PARTY 👑 (@MaxEvansUMP) June 12, 2024

