Bobulinski: CCP ‘successfully’ compromised Obama White House through VP Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2024

“The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate — successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House,” former Biden family business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski said in testimony before House impeachment investigators on Tuesday.

Bobulinski, a former Navy officer who worked with Hunter Biden and James Biden on a venture with CEFC, said Joe Biden was “the Brand” being sold by relatives in their lucrative dealings in China and Ukraine.

“For nearly four years, I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government,” Bobulinski said in his opening statement during the closed-door session.

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” Bobulinski alleged.

“Joe Biden was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it, and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began,” Bobulinski said.

CEFC, a since-defunct reputed cog in Beijing’s “Belt and Road” foreign influence campaign, paid Hunter and James Biden more than $7 million in 2017 and 2018 for largely unknown business services, according to reports from congressional Republicans.

CEFC transferred $5.1 million to bank accounts linked to Hunter and James Biden within 10 days of Hunter writing to a China-based CEFC associate that he was “sitting here with my father” and warning of retribution if an agreed-upon deal was not executed.

Bobulinski said Joe Biden’s immediate family members, including Hunter Biden and James Biden, “were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries,” including the CCP and operatives from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan.

Bobulinski is one of more than a dozen witnesses House lawmakers have interviewed behind closed doors as they conduct an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business deals.

Bobulinski said he met with Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May 2017 “multiple times to discuss the broad contours of our business dealings.”

Bobulinski told lawmakers on Tuesday that he was defrauded by the Biden family in July 2017 after Hunter Biden and James Biden demanded CEFC cut out Bobulinski’s businesses, SinoHawk and Oneida holdings, from the deal.

“The Biden family violated their fiduciary duties to SinoHawk and Oneida as they enriched themselves at the CEFC trough,” he said.

Bobulinski was expected to face tense grilling from Democrats in the closed-door session after infuriating them in 2020 by sandbagging Biden moments before his final debate against then-President Donald Trump.

At the time, Bobulinski publicly corroborated details from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop about Hunter and first brother James Biden’s lucrative relationship with CEFC.

Democrats are expected to attempt to flip the script by depicting Bobulinski as an embittered jilted former partner after he alleged that Hunter cheated him in the venture.

(Read Bobulinski’s opening statement here.)

Glad to see that @WillBredderman & @SollenbergerRC are citing the authentic WhatsApp messages from Bobulinski, which @MarcoPolo501c3 over a period of months painstakingly transcribed. Despite their connection to (and direction from) @davidbrockdc, we appreciate their reliance… pic.twitter.com/U2ykcofR4a — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) February 13, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists