Blowback for posts by Kamala Harris, Mexico’s Sheinbaum on ‘shameful’ Columbus Day

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Oct. 14, 2024 is Columbus Day (or Indigenous People Day as leftists call it).

Here’s an entry from Columbus’s journal after he first met with the New World’s indigenous people in 1492:

I gave them many beautiful and pleasing things, which I had brought with me, for no return whatever, to win their affection, and that they might become Christians and inclined to love our King and Queen and Princes and all the people of Spain; and that they might be eager to search for and gather and give to us what they abound in and we greatly need.

So, Columbus was an evangelist seeking trade for Spain?

Here’s what Kamala Harris said on Monday:

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past.”

Her post on X got the following responses: “She has ushered a wave of devastation, violence, stealing land, and widespread disease.” …

“Suddenly she’s against illegal immigration?”

Historian Michael Ippolito, the co-founder and president of The American Postliberal, noted:

“Columbus’s first instinct was not to murder the natives but to save their souls. The pagan natives were in desperate need of a massive reordering of their culture, and Columbus provided them with the path to salvation. While many Spaniards wanted to exploit the natives, Columbus chose to defend their rights and dignity.”

Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico, chose the woke re-write position, posting to X (translated from Spanish):

“The 12th of October is neither the Día de la Raza nor the Día de la Hispanidad. Christopher Columbus discovered America for the Europeans, but in our continent (Western Hemisphere) and particularly in what we now call Mexico, there were already great civilizations and cultures of which we females feel proud and we males feel proud. The arrival of the Spaniards more than five centuries ago represented subjection and even elimination of the original peoples. To offer apologies for the crimes committed is not shameful, on the contrary, it makes peoples greater and brings them nearer.”

A response to Sheinbaum’s post (also translated from Spanish):

” ‘Great civilizations’ which sacrificed children and were cannibals. Madam, I remind you that you are tweeting in Spanish and that Mexico is one of the countries that most maintains the cultural heritage of Spain. It’s not bad to pick up a book from time to time.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Writing for the Mexico News Report, Allan Wall noted:

“It’s true that the Pre-Columbian cultures, such as the Maya and Aztec, had some great accomplishments. There was a lot of violence in that area too, however. Were it not for the arrival of the Europeans, the current nation-state of Mexico would not exist. The majority of Mexicans have both Indian and Spanish ancestors, so none of them would exist either.

“The best approach is for Mexico to respect both their Indian and Spanish ancestors, while working to make the Mexico of today a better place.

“How about starting with bringing down the Mexican murder rate? People talk about the killings of hundreds of years ago, how about people being killed today?”

Ippolito noted:

“Leftist revolutionaries depict Columbus as a power-hungry maniac who wanted to enslave and annihilate the natives. Any honor of Columbus—whether it’s a statue or a holiday—must be torn down and replaced, according to the liberal revolutionaries. …

“Columbus, before the liberal revolutionaries started ripping down his statues, has always had a seat among America’s founding fathers. However, Columbus was more than one founding father; he was America’s founding father. His mission not only opened the doors for discovery but saved millions of souls through their conversion to Christianity. For these efforts, he is a saint. …

“As revolutionaries attempt to tarnish Columbus’s legacy, it is important to hold fast to the truth about Columbus. He was not the evilest villain in the world, nor was he just a brave explorer. Columbus was America’s saintly founder, and he deserves nothing but praise.”

Kamala Harris on Columbus Day: “European explorers ushered in a wave of devastation, violence, stealing land, and widespread disease” pic.twitter.com/3XijDf5Ldo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 14, 2024

El 12 de octubre no es el día de la raza ni de la hispanidad. Cristóbal Colón descubrió América para los europeos, pero en nuestro continente y en particular en lo que hoy llamamos México, ya había grandes civilizaciones y culturas de las cuales nos sentimos orgullosas y… pic.twitter.com/sahFff5A2z — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) October 12, 2024

She has ushered a wave of devastation, violence, stealing land, and widespread disease. #BorderCzarKamala pic.twitter.com/m2XXBJzzJ2 — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) October 14, 2024

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future