‘Blood Covenant’: Iran’s state media back bounty on President Trump’s head

Two death warrants against President Donald Trump issued within Iran, and broadcast on state media have morphed into a “Blood Covenant” in which more than $40 million has reportedly been raised as a bounty on the U.S. president.

Iran’s senior religious clerics made it clear that “every cell of the resistance in the West is charged with carrying out this sentence” as Trump is an “enemy of Allah” who must be killed.

The “Blood Covenant” claims to have raised nearly $40.3 million for the president’s assassination, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The Blood Covenant operates “under the aegis of the Iranian regime” and poses a substantial threat to Trump given Teheran’s resources and coordination on the matter, according to MEMRI, which monitors jihadi movements in the Middle East.

“The fact that these calls to assassinate Trump are coming from above and being echoed in the street and through all strata of society, including in the Iranian media, underlines the depth and uniformity of the regime’s institutional incitement,” MEMRI wrote in its analysis.

“It reflects a broad religious and regime consensus strengthened by reiterated emphasis of the reward anyone carrying out the punishment against Trump can expect to receive — in addition to the $40.3 million, also Paradise and the status of a defender of Islam.”

The Blood Covenant movement began on July 4 with the mission of defending “the jurisprudent leader,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The state-controlled Fars News Agency, an affiliate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), initially broadcast the “Blood Covenant” message.

During his first term, Trump ordered the drone strike which killed one of the IRGC’s top generals, Qassem Soleimani.

A senior U.S. State Department official told the Washington Free Beacon that the Trump Administration is aware of these threats and is committed to “hold[ing] bad actors accountable.”

“This means using every tool at our disposal, including sanctions, to implement the president’s maximum pressure strategy,” the senior official said.

The Blood Covenant published a poster on its website — which the Fars News Agency republished — depicting Trump in crosshairs and an award of up to $40 million for his assassination.

