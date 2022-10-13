Black Lives Matter gets ‘ratioed’, fails to control the narrative on Candace Owens’ BLM documentary

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2022

Black Lives Matter unleashed a Twitter storm on Wednesday in an attempt to control the narrative surrounding the new documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens on the BLM movement titled “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold”.

“Riots, violence, and biblical heresy — that is the true story behind the George Floyd story,” Owens says in the documentary. “You look around you, and you see what is left — a story that made its way around the world. Do you see $90 million invested in this community? Where did that money go?”

The documentary follows the money trail and discovers that millions in dollars in donations that went to Black Lives Matter was funneled to the transgender movement.

BLM began the tweetstorm by writing: “Today (or someday soon) Candace Owens will release a purported ‘documentary’ that will attempt to further divide Black people and uplift white supremacy.”

So the mantle of “the black face of white supremacy” is passed from Larry Elder to Candace Owens?

BLM continued: “As reported on the most recently filed IRS Form 990, less than 10% of BLMGNF’s budget was used for operating costs which demonstrates the foundation’s efficiency.”

BLM added: “The IRS Form 990 also reports that BLMGNF distributed more than 33% of the total dollars raised, which means over $25 million dollars in grants and other assistance have been given to approximately 50 different Black-led organizations.”

One Twitter user responded to BLM’s data: “Back-to-back tweets that show a huge problem, 10% for operations, 33% disbursed. Where is the other 57%? My guess is that the documentary tells us.”

BLM concluded the Twitter barrage by writing: “We will continue to ensure the narratives around the globe are as abolitionist and Black as possible. And we will continue to create structures that allow for the fullness of Black joy to be experienced.”

Ratioed. [According to dictionary.com, “On the social media platform Twitter, a ratio, or getting ratioed, is when replies to a tweet vastly outnumber likes or retweets.”]

The negative responses poured in and far outstripped the support for BLM:

“We knew before Candace put this out. She only highlighted where your donations went. BTW… how does bondage, sex workers, and drag queens help the black community?”

“So, I a black woman that speaks for herself will divide? How does that work when she speaks her truth? Isn’t that what libs say… this is my truth? Stafu!! You are divisive!!! Black people are allowed to have their own opinion. Even if it doesn’t agree with yours.”

“Those mansions aren’t going to buy themselves.”

“I fully support all grifting organizations that ride on the backs of people’s emotions and societal issues to buy themselves some houses.”

“Can’t get ahead of the curve on this one I’m afraid. You’re done. It’s game over lol.”

Owens’s documentary is now available for streaming at The Daily Wire+.

The Daily Wire notes: The BLM exposé takes a deep-dive into the multi-million dollar “grift” of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and its former Executive Director Patrisse Cullors and offers “the true story” behind the life and death of George Floyd with never-before-seen interviews from insiders and experts.

“Black Lives Matter as an organization was, in fact, a scam, which is why Candace Owens is bringing out a brand-new documentary,” Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said on his radio show last week.

