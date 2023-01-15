Bill Gates on Reddit: ‘Ask me anything’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2023

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates participated in an “ask me anything” session on Reddit on Wednesday.

Gates answered questions about his being the largest single owner of U.S. farmland, taxing the wealthy, climate change, his favorite rock band, and favorite TV show of 2022.

But those who joined the session quickly found out they couldn’t really ask Gates “anything.”

Gates refused to speak about his longtime relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why did you continue associating with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of being a pedo?” a Redditor with the handle “alwayshazthelinks” asked Gates. “And against your then-wife’s advice and wishes?”

The Redditor’s question was in reference to Epstein’s previous conviction in 2008, when he admitted to acquiring a child for sex work and soliciting a prostitute in a Florida court.

The Redditor then gave context for his question and posted a link to an article published in Newsweek last year. “Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Melinda Says His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Hurt Marriage.”

A follow-up question to Gates: “Why did you funnel donations through Epstein as opposed to publicly donating via your well-known ‘philanthropic’ foundation?”

Crickets.

The man who had vowed that Redditors could “ask me anything” suddenly had nothing to say.

Melinda French Gates said in an interview last March with CBS This Morning that it was “not one thing but many things” that caused the end of their 27-year marriage. The ex-couple’s divorce was finalized in August 2021.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no,” Melinda French Gates said.

She revealed that she met Epstein “exactly one time” because she “wanted to see who this man was.” Melinda then told CBS that she regretted meeting Epstein and described him as “evil personified”.

Gates had previously admitted to having “several dinners” with Epstein in the early 2010s, after Epstein had already been “found guilty of soliciting prostitution from minors.”

In response to questions about Melinda’s statements regarding Epstein, Bill Gates said that he “should have followed [Melinda’s advice] sooner than I did.”

Epstein died at age 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was found dead inside a Manhattan federal jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019.

