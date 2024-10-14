Bill Clinton scores one for Trump … while campaigning for Kamala

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During what was supposedly an event to boost the Kamala Harris campaign, Bill Clinton actually scored one for MAGA.

Video posted to X on Monday shows a ragged, hoarse former president discussing how Laken Riley would never have been murdered had illegal immigrants been properly vetted at the southern border.

Clinton went on to say that the U.S. needs (vetted) immigrants because Americans “aren’t having enough babies.” Planned Parenthood would agree with him on that.

Bill Clinton says Laken Riley’s death “probably wouldn’t have happened” if Kamala did her job at the border, continues on to imply that we need illegal immigrants for cheap labor. He was supposed to be campaigning FOR Kamala. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/k55Ee8rVH3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future