Bill Clinton scores one for Trump … while campaigning for Kamala

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

During what was supposedly an event to boost the Kamala Harris campaign, Bill Clinton actually scored one for MAGA.

Video posted to X on Monday shows a ragged, hoarse former president discussing how Laken Riley would never have been murdered had illegal immigrants been properly vetted at the southern border.

Clinton went on to say that the U.S. needs (vetted) immigrants because Americans “aren’t having enough babies.” Planned Parenthood would agree with him on that.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future

  , , ,

Bill Clinton scores one for Trump … while campaigning for Kamala added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →