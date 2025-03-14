Big media now grant what WorldTribune reported: Lockdowns did more harm than good

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2025 Real World News



On March 10, 2025, a Boston Globe headline read: “The lockdowns were never really effective’: New research shows COVID stay-at-home orders did more harm than good”.

Independent media, including WorldTribune.com, who reported that during the Covid pandemic and the immediate aftermath were labeled conspiracy theorists by major media and suppressed, suspended, and blocked by Google and social media platforms.

As the Boston Globe noted, and did so way late to the game, some lockdown critics not only faced censorship but death threats.

Those same critics “are now gaining influence amid new evidence on the harmful health effects of prolonged isolation,” the report states.

That evidence is not new.

In 2020 alone, WorldTribune.com reporting on lockdowns included:

Yes, the experts and major media were wrong … “disastrously wrong. But don’t expect an apology,” Revolver News noted in a March 12 analysis. “They won’t condemn the fake science they blindly followed, and they certainly won’t beg for forgiveness for calling us conspiracy theorists or deplatforming us for daring to speak common sense in the middle of their theatrical hysteria.”

It was a Revolver News study in 2020 that proved what five years later the so-called legacy media is finally catching up to:

A groundbreaking new study commissioned by Revolver News concludes that COVID-19 lockdowns are ten times more deadly than the actual COVID-19 virus in terms of years of life lost by American citizens. Up until this point there had been no simple, rigorous analysis that accurately and definitively conveys the true costs of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Accordingly, Revolver News set out to commission a study to do precisely that: to finally quantify the net damage of the lockdowns in terms of a metric known as “life-years.” Simply put, we have drawn upon existing economic studies on the health effects of unemployment to calculate an estimate of how many years of life will have been lost due to the lockdowns in the United States, and have weighed this against an estimate of how many years of life will have been saved by the lockdowns. The results are nothing short of staggering, and suggest that the lockdowns will end up costing Americans over 10 times as many years of life as they will save from the virus itself. The COVID-19 lockdown measures that Americans have had to endure for the greater part of 2020 represent one of the most dramatic, consequential, and damaging policy measures undertaken in this nation’s history. For the first time in its history, America has experienced a situation so crippling and perilous that long term financial and social stability have been legitimately threatened. As with everything in 2020 America, these lockdown measures have become deeply politicized. President Trump opposes further devastating lockdowns. In his recent Republican National Convention speech, President Trump raised the point that lockdowns have had very real and very devastating effects on the lives of many Americans.

Tucker Carlson covered Revolver’s Covid study:

Tucker Carlson Discussing New Coronavirus Study By Revolver News On The Impact Of The Lockdowns Tucker Also Speaks With Dr. Scott Atlas On The White House’s Strategy In Dealing With The Coronavirus & The Media Lying About Him pic.twitter.com/VXcmIFsSmy — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 2, 2020

Revolver News added: “Sadly, back then, the media and our leaders weren’t interested in facts—they were obsessed with hysteria and control. And as a result, the lockdown madness only got worse. As the years have gone by, one thing has become crystal clear—the lockdowns didn’t work.”

As WorldTribune.com columnist Dennis Prager put it in an April 15, 2020 op-ed:

“The nonconservative media have been largely worthless during this crisis — intellectually vapid, and, along with ‘experts,’ the primary stokers of panic.”

To the few who pursued and published the truth from the start, the reports of major media outlets like the Boston Globe who have joined the “lockdowns did more harm than good” chorus are indeed worthless.

