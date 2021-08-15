Big box media silent on new Hunter Biden video; Complained to hooker about Russians stealing his laptop

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2021

The whole world could and probably did watch a video from 2018 released on Aug. 11 that shows a naked Hunter Biden complaining to a hooker that, while he was drugged out in a Las Vegas hotel room, Russian drug dealers stole his laptop in order to blackmail him.

Americans had to rely on British and alternative media sources for the latest sensational news about the Biden family.

If Hunter Biden’s account of the 2018 incident is accurate, this would mean he had lost three computers likely to contain sensitive information: one in Las Vegas, one in Delaware, and one reportedly seized by federal agents.

Imagine the media avalanche of coverage that would follow news of a Trump family member engaged in a similar situation.

But this is a Biden. Big box media are fully members of Team Biden. They are the administration’s propaganda arm, no different than the outlets which prop up the communist regime in China.

“Only under Biden could breaking news of the president’s son naked with a hooker complaining that Russians stole his laptop to blackmail him be not a story at all in the mainstream media,” TownHall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted. “Congratulations media, you completely suck.”

The closest thing to coverage of the new Hunter Biden video from a major U.S. outlet was Newsweek’s piece titled: “Hunter Biden Laptop Video Sparks Tidal Wave of Jokes, Outrage”.

“This is a national scandal like nothing this country has ever seen before,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “Certainly, dirtbag Chris Wray and the FBI are on top of this? And yet not one mainstream liberal outlet even ran the story. We no longer have anything that even resembles the fourth estate in America anymore.”

In the video, obtained by the Daily Mail, Hunter Biden tells the prostitute: “They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing crazy f****** sex f******.”

Hunter said it was after that debauched night he realized his computer was missing.

“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**.”

“They’d try to blackmail you?” she asked. Hunter Biden replied: “Yeah, in some way, yeah.”

Former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler noted on Telegram:

Now that a mere 1/100th of the debauchery has been released (Americans had to rely on an English rag, The Daily Mail, to learn about it even though all major conservative news networks have a full copy of the HB laptop), I want to get some things straight. Hunter Biden has had three separate laptop fiascos. 1. Hunter, while passed out face-down in a swimming pool in a drug-induced haze, had his laptop stolen by a Russian drug dealer in the summer of 2018 in Las Vegas. While subsequently recounting the theft with an escort, Hunter believes they used a Russian honeypot (in Hunter’s words she was a 35 year old “pure brunette”) to distract him while they located it. They then waited for him to pass out. When Hunter awoke, the dealer and his entourage was gone and only the Russian honeypot remained. She denied knowing what happened to his laptop. 2. Hunter, with alcohol on his breath, brought a water-damaged MacBook Pro (Serial #: FVFXC2MMHV29) to John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware on April 12, 2019. After successfully recovering the data, JP called Hunter multiple times to pick up the laptop. No one showed. After 90 days, the laptop and its contents was the property of JP’s shop. This is the laptop I have a copy of. 3. Another laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was seized by the DEA in a raid of psychiatrist Keith Ablow’s office on February 13, 2020. Keith prescribed multiple medicines (including Ketamine) to Hunter and, based on text messages, they were extremely close. Hunter also spent time at Keith’s place on Plum Island. This laptop was eventually returned to his attorney. So there you have it.

Corrupt American media who manically pushed ludicrous 2016 Russia hoax put all hands on deck to rig 2020 election by violently suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story. In latest development, Hunter says he’s victim of … Russian blackmail operation. https://t.co/XmFsEmd5Q0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2021

