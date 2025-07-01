Big Beautiful Bill strips Planned Parenthood of federal funding

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2025 Real World News



Senate Republicans inserted into President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill a provision which eliminates federal funding for abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled on Monday that the language in the provision does not violate the Byrd Rule, a procedural rule that prevents the inclusion of extraneous provisions in a budget reconciliation bill.

MacDonough allowed the provision to remain after Senate Republicans on Friday changed the timing of defunding from ten years to one year, the Hill reported.

The Senate additionally rejected an amendment that would have funded Planned Parenthood as part of the budget reconciliation bill by a 49-51 vote.

“Defunding abortion providers through the reconciliation process would allow the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote, instead capitalizing on Republicans’ overall trifecta,” Breitbart’s Katherine Hamilton noted. “While federal funding for abortions specifically is barred by the Hyde Amendment, pro-life opponents argue no federal funds should be used to prop up any organization that performs abortions.”

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report, which the organization called “A Force For Hope,” states that 402,230 unborn babies were killed in abortions in 2024, up from 392,715 the previous year. At the same time, the organization received $792.2 million in taxpayer funding, up almost $100 million from the previous year.

“Planned Parenthood has said losing Medicaid funding would put at least 200 health centers across the country at risk of closure — 90 percent of them in states where abortion is legal. More than 1 million low-income people would lose access to a health care provider,” according to the Hill.

The provision in the budget reconciliation bill applies nationally.

