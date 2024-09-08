Biden’s record pace: 532 vacation days in less than 4 years

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 8, 2024

The average American takes 11 vacation days per year.

In less than four years, Joe Biden has been on vacation for 532 days.

That’s about 40% of the time the 81-year-old has occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

It would take the average American approximately 48 years to accumulate the number of days off old Joe has enjoyed, according to data compiled by the Republican National Committee.

“The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” said Mark Paoletta, the general counsel of the White House budget office under President Donald Trump.

“Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out — for more than 530 days,” Paoletta said.

On Aug. 31, Biden was at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It was his “16th straight day on vacation,” the RNC said.

“We probably would have been better off if he did even less and went on vacation more,” New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said. “Sadly, he repealed President Trump’s border policies, lifted sanctions on Iran that enriched them, and implemented anti-energy policies that drove up the cost gas, food and utility bills. If he just left things alone, things would be better.”

The New York Post noted: “Speculation has swirled that Biden has been keeping an even lower public profile since late July because he’s annoyed with fellow Democrats, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turned against him and strong-armed him into not seeking re-election.”

Trump spent 26% of his first term on personal trips out of Washington — 381 of his 1,461 days in office.

Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama vacationed for just 11% of their two-term presidencies.

Proof also exists that you don’t have to take a lot of vacation days to be one of the worst presidents ever — Jimmy Carter took only 79 days’ worth of breaks, accounting for 5% of his single term in office.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said: “It’s not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can’t count, but he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern average for presidents and works hard every day, wherever he is.”

See, Republicans just don’t get it. As long as old Joe has a pulse, he’s working. Whether it’s for the American people is another story.

