Biden’s last act? ‘I’m following the advice of my commander in chief’

During Thursday’s so-called “Big Boy” press conference at the NATO Summit, Joe Biden was asked if he would lift the limits on Ukraine’s use of American weapons to strike inside Russia.

He responded: “If he had the capacity to strike Moscow, strike the Kremlin, would that make sense? It wouldn’t. The question is what is the best use of the weaponry he has? I got him more long-range capacity, as well as defensive capacity. I’m following the advice of my commander-in-chief, the chief of staff of the military as well as the secretary of defense, and my intelligence people, and we’re making a day-to-day basis on how far they should go in. That’s a logical thing to do.”

The New York Post Editorial Board called it “Wandering, empty nonsense — in response to a literal life-and-death question.”

With Democrats reportedly huddling to plot his withdrawal from the 2024 race, and regime media bailing from the regime it has propped up for more than three years, many were asking was this Biden’s last act?

Earlier in the day, Biden introduced Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin.”

During the later press conference, the 81-year-old Biden dealt with the extremely sensitive issue of his vice president in memorable fashion.

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I think she’s not qualified to be president.”

Former President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social:

Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.” Great job, Joe!

The Post Editorial Board noted: “The moment drew audible shock from the assembled members of the no-longer-totally-sycophantic press in attendance.”

Did it qualify as performing arts and if so was it a comedy or a tragedy? As more than one commented last night on social media: “Biden should resign and let Vice President Trump take over”.

But has Joe Biden ever been the real president of the USA?

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the Biden administration has been reduced to infrequent, “pretty well-orchestrated” gatherings.

Biden has not held a meeting with members of his own Cabinet since October 2023.

When such meetings did take place, numerous steps were taken to ensure Biden knew beforehand what would be discussed and who would be asking the questions, the report said.

According to CNN, it has become customary for Cabinet officials to submit questions and talking points to Biden’s aides ahead of closed-door meetings: “The entire display is kind of an act,” one source told the outlet. “They would come and say, ‘Hey, the president is going to call on you about 25 minutes in, and ask this question. What are the bullet points you’ll respond with?’ ”

A second source added that Cabinet meetings have become “not free-wheeling, and pretty well-orchestrated,” a stark contrast from those during the Obama years, where Biden attended as vice president.

The chagrined faces of Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Lloyd Austin when Biden says ‘vice president Trump.’ They know it’s over.pic.twitter.com/Z7ErfPV7T2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 12, 2024

