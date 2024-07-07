Biden’s damage control media tour not going well; Democrats weigh plan for ‘blitz primary’ after Joe exits

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Legacy media and a number of Democrats agreed that Joe Biden’s attempt at debate damage control in his Friday interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous only reinforced the growing consensus view that he should withdraw from the 2024 campaign.

The dump Biden crowd pointed to interview answers such as:

“I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job I know I can do, that’s what this is about.”

While Biden insists he’s staying in the race, top Democrats are reportedly huddling up to create a scenario that would have the 81-year-old graciously bow out.

One Democrat operative has suggested a “blitz primary” primary process ahead of the August convention.

Meanwhile, GOP candidate Donald Trump encouraged Biden to fight on, writing on Truth Social:

“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign. He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women’s sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “What are the Democrats going to do now that Trump has come out as pro-Biden? This is getting too hilarious. He’s going to put them all in padded rooms!”

There are any number of Democrats seen on the verge of having one of those rooms reserved for them.

Axios noted: “The big picture: Democratic lawmakers have gone from shock, to sadness, to madness since the debate 10 days ago. These Democrats, further deflated by Biden’s high-stakes ABC interview, believe there’s nothing he can do to reverse the damage — or his aging.”

NBC News reported that Virginia Democrat Sen. Mark Warner “is organizing a group of Democratic senators to meet next week to discuss what to do amid concerns about Biden’s electability and the potential for a drag on down-ballot races for the House and Senate.”

Axios noted that “everyone’s watching Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who would have the stature to tell Biden it’s over.”

“Many top Democrats hope Biden will make his move by Friday because of the rush of events that soon will soak up whatever attention Americans will give the news as summer wanes, “Axios added. “If Biden were to endorse Vice President Harris as the nominee, she’d need time to ramp up and pick a running mate. And if Biden didn’t anoint, there’d be a frenzy among governors and ambitious Democrats to try to win the nomination at the Democratic convention in Chicago.”

Axios cited one Democrat operative as saying: “Every day that goes by is a disaster.”

“The sh*t is going to hit the fan on Monday, when Congress returns,” a House Democrat told Axios. “People are scared about their own races. But they’re also worried about the country, and about democracy.”

If and when the “sh*t” does hit the fan, Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University law professor who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations, has concocted the “blitz primary” idea.

According to a memo shared with Semafor that has been circulated to Democratic donors and bundlers as well as officials within the Biden campaign and administration, the idea goes like this:

• Biden would step down as the Democratic nominee in mid-July, and announce the new system, with backing from Vice President Kamala Harris.

• Potential candidates would have a few days to throw their respective hats in the ring. The Democratic Party then would begin a primary sprint in which the six candidates who receive the most votes from delegates pledge to run positive-only campaigns in the month leading up to the convention.

• The “blitz primary” would involve weekly forums with each candidate moderated by cultural icons (Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Taylor Swift are among the names floated in the memo) in order to engage voters.

• The nominee would ultimately be chosen by the delegates using ranked choice voting before the start of the Chicago convention on Aug. 19.

• It would be announced with plenty of fanfare on the third day of the convention. The memo imagines the nominee unveiled on stage with Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

According to the memo’s authors, the country would be captivated. Donations would pour in. And Biden would be celebrated as a “modern-day George Washington,” the proponents argue.

Martha Raddatz reports that Dr. Jill is “lashing out” at those who want Crooked Joe to get out of the race. pic.twitter.com/XcOSjvoPFN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 6, 2024

Biden is grilled on whether he would undergo an independent medical evaluation that includes neurological and cognitive tests: “I have a cognitive test every single day … Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.” pic.twitter.com/tzLcH7PzZo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2024

Your Choice