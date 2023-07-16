Biden’s border: 2.1 million illegals released into U.S., 1.5 million gotaways

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2023

On Joe Biden’s watch, there have been more than 5.5 million illegal aliens encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border, “a foreign population that exceeds the population of the city of Los Angeles,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted.

More than 2.1 million illegals have been released directly into American communities by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “This is a foreign population equivalent to the city of Houston,” Binder wrote on July 14.

More than 1.5 million illegals are known as gotaways, or those who have successfully eluded Border Patrol and entered the U.S. “This is a foreign population the size of Philadelphia,” Binder noted.

In releasing this data at a hearing on Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Chairman Tom McClintock said Team Biden’s policies have created “sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens” while forcing “a dystopian nightmare for law-abiding citizens” who live in America’s sanctuary cities.

“Among the 1.5 million known gotaways, there is no way to estimate the number of terrorists and criminals entering the country,” McClintock said. “But we do know this: By surrendering to border patrol, you are virtually assured of being released into the country. The 1.5 million who have evaded border patrol have done so for a reason: They are either conducting criminal activity or they are hiding criminal records.”

McClintock said Joe Biden’s team “has essentially adopted the sanctuary policies that prevent many dangerous illegal aliens from being deported after they have been convicted and incarcerated for committing other crimes while in the United States.”

McClintock noted a huge disparity in arrests and deportations from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency under Biden compared to President Donald Trump:

“In fiscal year 2020 — the last year of the Trump administration — ICE removed 186,000 aliens from the United States. Two years into the Biden administration, deportations have plunged to only 72,000 — a decline of more than 60 percent.

“The Trump administration removed 104,000 convicted criminals from the country in fiscal year 2020, yet the Biden administration only removed 38,000 in fiscal year 2022. That requires repeating. The number of convicted criminal aliens removed from our country has declined by nearly two-thirds under this administration.

“Similarly, in 2020, the Biden administration removed just 60 percent of the number of known or suspected gang members as the Trump administration had done just two years prior.”

During the Trump administration, ICE issued more than 15,000 detainers a month in parts of 2018 and averaged about 13,000 to 14,000 detainers a month before Fiscal Year 2020. Monthly detainers dropped to 2,200 by March 2021.

“Explain to me how this makes our communities safer. Does anyone seriously believe that making it harder to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities makes our communities safer?” McClintock asked.

(Thursday’s hearing can be viewed here.)

