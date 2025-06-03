Bidengate fuels internal Democrat civil war

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2025 Real World News



Infighting in the Democrat Party over the coverup of Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline exposed in the book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson has spilled over into the race for the next governor of California.

Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor who hopes to succeed current Gov. Gavin Newsom, slammed two other California Democrats seen as his gubernatorial foes, Kamala Harris and former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, saying: “Voters deserve to know the truth, what did Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra know, when did they know it, and most importantly, why didn’t either of them speak out?”

Along with Villaraigosa, Becerra has entered the race to succeed Newsom. Harris reportedly is actively weighing a run for governor.

“Original Sin” details how Biden’s inner circle went to great lengths to convince major media that Biden would not be up to the task of a second term.

The book also details how Team Biden’s grim assessment of Harris’s political capabilities was a major motivator for the octogenarian to run for re-election.

Harris’s public defense of Biden’s sharpness after his horrendous debate performance against Donald Trump, as well as after his shaky interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, is also detailed in the book.

Villaraigosa slammed Harris for repeatedly saying there was nothing wrong with Biden and accused Becerra of “turning a blind eye.”

“Those who were complicit in the cover up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people,” he said. “I call on Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra to do just that – and make themselves available to voters and the free press because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

Becerra, in a statement, said he met with Biden “when needed to make important decisions and to execute with my team at HHS.”

Villaraigosa said he spoke out after feeling “betrayed” by revelations in the book.

“For people at the highest levels of government to purposely and with intention hide the fact that President Biden was in decline this way, and keep him as our standard bearer, is malfeasance, pure and simple — and maybe worse,” he said.

If Harris were to jump into the race, she would be the immediate frontrunner, polls show.

Steve Hilton, who is running for California governor as a Republican, said in a social media post on Tuesday that Harris “totally failed to do her duty. She knew that Biden wasn’t fit, but she went along with it anyway.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s not just disgraceful, it is disqualifying,” Hilton said, “How dare she put herself forward for any elected office ever again after behaving like that?”

Support Free Press Foundation